These 7 Jobs Are Your Best Bets as a Pisces By Kathryn Underwood Mar. 17 2023, Published 10:20 p.m. ET

If you fit the creative, sensitive, and artistic stereotypes, it could be partially due to the date you were born. Those born during the Pisces season are often found to be emotional and compassionate, which could lead them into creative types of careers. So, what are some of the best jobs for Pisces? Let's take a look at this zodiac sign.

According to InStyle magazine, "The Pisces in your life are some of the most magical people you'll ever come in contact with." Whether you believe your qualities literally stem from your birthdate or some other combination of factors, if you're a Pisces and share the most common personality traits with them, these are some of the jobs that might be the most fulfilling.

Source: Getty Images

When is Pisces season?

Pisces is the 12th sign of the astrological zodiac, and it's generally considered to fall between Feb. 19 and March 20 every year. The symbol of this sign is the Fish. It's usually depicted as two fish linked together to represent Aphrodite and Eros, who jumped into a river and changed into fish to escape a monster, or they represent the two fish carrying the gods to safety.

A Pisces (or Piscean) is someone born between Feb. 19 and March 20, although the exact dates may vary somewhat year to year based on the sun's movements.

What are the best jobs for Pisceans?

Market Realist interviewed astrologer and author Lisa Stardust to get her take on Pisces traits and which careers would best suit them. Stardust confirmed that Pisceans tend to be "imaginative, dreamy, sensitive, and artistic." She noted that "They are hard workers — but only if they love what they do and are inspired."

Source: Unsplash/ Priscilla du Preez Pisces can do well in empathetic careers like as a therapist.

Source: Unsplash/Accuray

What are some other characteristics of Pisces that impact their work?

As Stardust explained, "Pisces aren’t ones to adhere to boundaries, so they may not understand how to behave in the confines of a work structure." Based on this, she recommended that Pisceans avoid 9–5 jobs that don't allow them freedom. Jobs with remote flexibility would be most appropriate for a Pisces.

Source: Rebel Wilson FB

These celebrities were born in the Pisces season.

Given the creative and artistic qualities of Pisces, it might not be a surprise that the following celebrities were born during the Pisces season of Feb. 19 through March 20. Millie Bobby Brown – Feb. 19, 2004 Rihanna – Feb. 20, 1988 Drew Barrymore – Feb. 22, 1975 Emily Blunt – Feb. 23, 1983 Dakota Fanning – Feb. 23, 1994 Rashida Jones – Feb. 25, 1976 Justin Bieber – March 1, 1994 Rebel Wilson – March 2, 1980 Jessica Biel – March 3, 1982 Camila Cabello – March 3, 1997