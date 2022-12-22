Astrology Expert Reveals the Best and Worst Jobs for Capricorns to Pursue
As a child, you were probably told you could be anything you wanted. But that was before your personality and zodiac sign were taken into account. The truth is, your zodiac sign tells a lot about who you are and what you like, and it can also be used to pair you with the jobs you're most compatible with. Let’s consider Capricorn.
Capricorns are usually described as tenacious, determined, and willing to go to any length to succeed. Think John Legend, Dolly Parton, or Jeff Bezos — all Capricorns and all widely successful. If your plans aren’t to become a singer or the next politician, then take a look at the list of the best jobs for Capricorns we’ve composed for you down below.
What is a Capricorn?
Capricorn is the tenth sign of the zodiac. There are 12 in total. If you identify as a Capricorn, it means your birthday falls on or between Dec. 22 and Jan. 19. Although Capricorns are sometimes described as being “dark” or hard to love, they're merely driven by their desire to lead and be successful, and it can sometimes bring out their negative side.
Despite being viewed as overachievers who are ruthless, Capricorns do have a brighter side — they “are hard-working earth signs who always put their best foot forward,“ Lisa Stardust told Market Realist. Stardust is a NYC-based astrologer who is also the resident astrologer at The Today Show.
Stardust describes a Capricorn as someone who “will burn the midnight oil and take charge on every project as they propel their way to CEO.” So, now that we’ve laid out a few traits of Capricorns, let’s dive into what the best jobs are for this zodiac sign.
Here are five of the best jobs for Capricorns.
Capricorns like to lead, and therefore, would do well in any position that gives them the ability to take charge, Stardust explained. Ideal jobs for a Capricorn include accountant, nurse, investment banker, CEO, and CFO.
All of these careers are considered high-ranking and don’t require much direction from higher-ups. They also give the Capricorn a sense of leadership and control.
Now, as helpful as it may be to know which jobs are best suited for Capricorns, you’re probably wondering which jobs you should avoid. Stardust says that if there are any careers a Capricorn should refrain from pursuing, it's those in retail and customer service. Most jobs in these fields require a person to take direction rather than provide it.
What are a Capricorn’s main personality traits?
Capricorns are strong and ambitious people and have a heck of a work ethic. “They have an extreme amount of determination and drive which means they can be super competitive on their way to achieving success,” Stardust shared. She also warned that you might want to “watch out” if you find yourself competing with a Capricorn as they usually want to be the “last man standing.”