Instacart IPO Might Be Coming in 2022 — Wise or Risky?

Not many investment banking companies are advising firms to go for an IPO in this market. This is especially true for growth and tech names. Tech stocks have taken a beating in 2022 as higher interest rates reduce the value of growth companies. The tech-heavy Nasdaq, for example, has plunged by 22.1 percent YTD compared to a decline of 14.2 percent and 10.7 percent for the S&P 500 and Dow Jones, respectively. Tech firms’ cash flows are usually expected to come far away in the future, which is discounted at higher interest rates and results in a lower current valuation.