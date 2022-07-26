Cheap Dividend Stocks to Buy Amid a Possible U.S. Recession

Citigroup has a dividend yield of 3.9 percent, which is higher than most banks. At the same time, its NTM PE of 7.6x is lower than its peers. The stock also trades below the book value which is another sign of its undervaluation. Famed value investor Warren Buffett bought Citigroup shares in the first quarter of 2022, and Berkshire Hathaway was the company's fourth-largest stockholder at the end of March.