Name Todd Phillips Net Worth $200 Million Salary $1.5 Million+ Annual Income $16 Million+ Sources of Income Films (direction & acting), screenwriting Gender Male DOB 20 December 1970 Age 52 years Nationality American Profession Film director, producer, actor and screenwriter

Having delivered memorable movies such as "The Hangover" trilogy and "Joker", American filmmaker Todd Phillips has earned a $200 million net worth thanks to his screenwriting and direction, as per Celebrity Net Worth. He made his first documentary "Hated" while studying at New York University in 1994, and financed the entire project with credit cards. The film got a theatrical release and won accolades, paving the way for his next documentary "Frat House." Phillips then started working on commercials and finally made his feature film debut with "Road Trip" followed by "Old School," both of which were the same genre as "The Hangover." He also made other comedies such as "Warr Dogs," and "Starsky & Hutch" before his foray into psychological thrillers with "Joker".

What are Todd Phillips’s sources of income?

Filmmaking has been the main source of income for the director and producer, whose movies have consistently been successful at the box office. His directorial debut in 2000, "Road Trip" managed to make money despite getting mixed reviews, and his latest shift from comedy to noir with "Joker" has also paid off, giving him a foothold in a lucrative comic book universe.

Todd Phillips' salary

Todd Phillips earns an impressive $16 million yearly and more than $1.5 million monthly. He made $60 million with "The Hangover" and $100 million from "Joker," thanks to profit-sharing deals.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Todd Phillips (@toddphillips)

Real estate and other assets

When it comes to real estate, Phillips purchased a beautiful home for $3.95 million in Malibu in 2005 which he then sold out for $3.25 million in 2010. He then bought a mesmerizing oceanfront property for $9 million. In 2012, he made a huge profit by purchasing a double lot from Sam Gores at $17.25 million and then selling it for $34.5 million.

Social media following

Instagram 648,000 Followers Twitter 208,000 Followers Facebook 42,000 Followers

Phillips Enjoying All the Love on Joker From His Fans Worldwide| Instagram| Toddphillips

Awards Won by Todd Phillips

Grammy Award (1997): Best Bluegrass Album: True Life Blues-The Songs Of Bill Monroe New Orleans Film Festival (1994): Documentary Film "Hated": GG Allin & the Murder Junkies ShoWest Convention, USA (2010): Director of the Year Satellite Awards (2019): Best Screenplay for "Joker" Venice Film Festival (2019): Best Film for "Joker" WAFCA Awards (2019): Best Adapted Screenplay for "Joker" Palm Springs International Film Festival (2020): Creative Impact in Directing for "Joker" Danish Film Awards (2020): Best English Language Film for "Joker" Amanda Awards, Norway (2020): Best Foreign Feature Film for "Joker"

Todd With His Hero Joaquin Celebrating All the Victories| Instagram| toddphillips

FAQs

Where was Todd Phillips born?

Todd Phillips was born to Peter Bunzl and Lorette Phillips in Brooklyn, New York on 20 December 1970.

How many awards has Todd Phillips won?

Todd Phillips has been nominated for 77 awards and has won 20 of them.

Which are the most recommended films of Todd Phillips?

"Joker," "The Hangover," "War Dogs," "Starsky & Hutch," "Road Trip," and "School for Scoundrels."

