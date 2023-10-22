Name Gregory Peck Net Worth $60 Million at the time of his death Sources of Income Acting Gender Male Date of Birth April 5, 1916 Date of Death June 12, 2003 Age 87 Years Nationality American Profession Actor, producer

Remembered for his roles in movies including "To Kill a Mockingbird," "The Omen," and "Guns of Navarone," Gregory Peck was an iconic American actor whose six-decade-long legendary career saw him amass a $60 million net worth before his death in 2003, as per Celebrity Net Worth. Having started his career as an usher at the Radio City Music Hall in New York, Peck's first acting stints were on Broadway, before he moved on to the silver screen. His first Academy Award nomination came within a year of his debut with "Keys to the Kingdom" and he was nominated again just three years later for "Gentleman's Agreement." Peck finally won an Academy Award for his unforgettable portrayal of Atticus Finch in "To Kill a Mockingbird" (1962).

Acting gigs in films and television were Peck's primary sources of income, which he further supplemented with investments, endorsements, and real estate ventures. He also engaged in several philanthropic activities, supporting causes such as the American Cancer Society and the National Endowment for the Arts.

Peck's versatility allowed him to tackle diverse roles, from the stoic Captain Ahab in "Moby Dick" to the charismatic journalist Joe Bradley in "Roman Holiday." But long before he gained fame and fortune as an actor, Peck launched the La Jolla Playhouse where artists came together to innovate for theatre.

Peck owned a prestigious mansion in Beverly Hills, California. In 1999, he and his wife purchased a 1.3-acre property with a 9,000-square-foot French-Chateau-style mansion, which was later sold in 2014.

Gregory Peck was married twice, first to Greta Kukkonen, with whom he had three sons, and later to Véronique Passani, with whom he had two children. Peck passed away on June 12, 2003 at the age of 87 from bronchopneumonia at his home in Los Angeles. His wife, Véronique was by his side during his final moments. Peck's funeral was attended by numerous celebrities, including Lauren Bacall, Sidney Poitier, and Harrison Ford, among others, who came to pay their respects to the legendary actor.

Peck's outstanding contributions to the film industry were recognized through various prestigious awards, notable among them are, an Academy Award for Best Actor for "To Kill a Mockingbird" (1963), an honorary award for his versatility as an actor, his contributions to the film community, and his humanitarian work, Golden Globe Awards for Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Drama for "The Yearling", and the Screen Actors Guild Life Achievement Award.

Peck also received the Jean Hersholt Humanitarian Award, a Presidential Medal of Freedom, a National Medal of Arts, and a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

