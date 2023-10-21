Name Sam Neill Net Worth $18 million DOB 14 September 1947 Age 76 years Gender Male Profession Actor, voice actor, director, screenwriter Nationality New Zealander

Remembered for his appearances in iconic movies such as "Jurassic Park" and TV shows including "Peaky Blinders," Sam Neill, the accomplished actor hailing from New Zealand, has amassed an $18 million net worth. Before appearing in films such as the Academy Award-winning "The Piano" and "Daybreakers", Neil had done theatre in New Zealand and was also the editor and director for its National Film Unit for six years.

Sam Neill is interviewed by David Campbell during the world premiere of "The Portable Door" at Hoyts Entertainment Quarter on March 23, 2023 in Sydney, Australia. Getty Images | Photo by Don Arnold

What are Sam Neill's sources of income?

Neill's primary source of income has been his illustrious acting career, with roles in both film and television. He gained widespread recognition for his portrayal of Dr. Alan Grant in the original "Jurassic Park" movie and its subsequent sequels, which established him as a Hollywood star. Throughout his career, he has taken on a diverse range of roles in movies like "The Hunt For Red October," "The Piano," and "Possession." His talents have also extended to the small screen, where he has graced television series such as "The Tudors," "Peaky Blinders," and the miniseries "Merlin."

In addition to his live-action endeavors, Neill's foray into voice acting includes stints in animated series such as "The Simpsons" and "Rick and Morty," and in movies like "Legend of the Guardians: The Owls of Ga'Hoole". Neill has also ventured into writing, directing, and producing, further diversifying his sources of revenue.

Sam Neil presents during the 2021 AACTA Awards Presented by Foxtel Group at the Sydney Opera House on December 08, 2021 in Sydney, Australia. Getty Images | Photo by Brendon Thorne

Real estate and other assets

Neill's assets encompass properties located in different corners of the world. In 2020, he put up his residence in Double Bay, Australia, for sale, and it was eventually sold for an impressive sum of approximately $3.6 million. This property boasts four bedrooms, an inviting outdoor terrace, a spacious backyard, and a host of other desirable amenities. On the other hand, Sam Neill's primary residence is in Alexandra, a charming town on New Zealand's South Island. Here, he not only resides but also oversees a winery with multiple vineyards scattered across the South Island. Interestingly, his winery is also home to several farm animals, each affectionately named after renowned figures from the film industry.

Sam Neill speaks as Marta Dusseldorp and Brian Walsh look on during the cast announcement of Foxtel's new original crime drama series "The Twelve" on November 25, 2021 in Sydney, Australia. Getty Images | Photo by Don Arnold

Social media following

Instagram 583,000 Followers Twitter 500,400 Followers Facebook 102,000 Followers

Personal life

Neill dated actress Lisa Harrow during the 1980s and had a son with her in 1983. He later married make-up artist Noriko Watanabe, with whom he had a child in 1991. Sam and Noriko separated in 2017. Afterward, he began dating political journalist Laura Tingle. Sam also reconnected with a child he fathered in his 20s, who was put up for adoption.

Sam Neill's awards

2016 Winner - AIMC Lifetime Achievement Award at the Australian Movie Convention. 2005 Winner - Silver Logie for Most Outstanding Actor in a Drama Series for "Jessica." 2010 Winner - New Zealand Screen Award for Best New Zealand Export. 2017 Winner - Film Award for Best Supporting Actor for "Hunt for the Wilderpeople" at the New Zealand Film and TV Awards. 2016 Winner - Lost Weekend Award for Best Supporting Actor for "Hunt for the Wilderpeople" at the Film Club's The Lost Weekend.

FAQs

Which awards has Sam Neill won in his career?

Sam Neill has received prestigious awards such as the Order of the British Empire (O.B.E.), a BAFTA for his role in "The Piano," and an AIMC Lifetime Achievement Award.

How did Sam Neill start his acting career?

Sam Neill's acting career began with his lead role in the 1977 film "Sleeping Dogs," which marked the start of New Zealand's feature film industry.

Did Sam Neill decline a role in "Spider-Man 2"?

Yes Sam Neill turned down the role of "Doc Ock" in "Spider-Man 2".

