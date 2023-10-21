Name Dan Levy Net Worth $14 million DOB 9 August 1983 Age 40 years Gender Male Profession Comedian, actor, television producer, screenwriter Nationality Canadian

Popular for his role in the popular sitcom Schitt's Creek, Canadian actor, writer, and producer Dan Levy has made it to the big screen and amassed a substantial net worth of $14 million. Levy's contributions extend far beyond acting, since he is also a talented writer and producer who co-created Schitt's Creek with his father, Eugene Levy. The show has bagged several Emmy Awards paving the way for Levy to venture into films with projects like "Happiest Season," showcasing his versatility.

Dan Levy attends the 9th Annual "Revels & Revelations" In Support Of Teen Mental Health at City Winery on December 02, 2021 in New York City. Getty Images | Photo by Theo Wargo

What are Dan Levy's sources of income?

Dan Levy's primary source of income stems from the multiple roles in the creation and production of "Schitt's Creek." As one of the co-creators, writers, and executive producers of the hit television series, alongside his role as an actor, he earned a substantial salary.

Beyond "Schitt's Creek," Dan Levy has delved into various ventures and has become the co-founder of Not a Real Company Productions, which is responsible for bringing the beloved series to life. In September 2021, he also signed a substantial overall production deal with Netflix. This deal will allow him to create scripted content across film and TV, further enhancing his income and expanding his creative horizons.

Dan Levy speaks onstage during the 2021 Gotham Awards Presented By The Gotham Film & Media Institute on November 29, 2021 in New York City. Getty Images | Photo by Jemal Countess

Real estate and other assets

In November 2019, Levy made a substantial acquisition by purchasing a property in the prestigious Los Feliz area of Los Angeles for a staggering $4.13 million. This investment not only reflects his successful career but also showcases his affinity for luxury and discerning taste. It's a testament to his commitment to building a diversified portfolio and securing a comfortable and opulent lifestyle.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dan Levy (@instadanjlevy)

Social media following

Instagram 5 Million followers Twitter 1.2 Million followers Facebook 1.9 Million followers

Dan Levy's Personal Life

Levy, born on August 9, 1983, in Toronto, Ontario, is the son of renowned comedian and actor Eugene Levy. He identifies as gay and came out at the age of 19. Dan splits his time between Toronto and Los Angeles.

Dan Levy's awards

Award Year Category

Primetime Emmy Awards 2020

Outstanding Supporting Actor

Outstanding Writing for a Comedy

Outstanding Directing for a Comedy

Outstanding Comedy Series

Canadian Screen Awards 2016

Best Comedy Series 2019

Best Comedy Series

Eugene Levy and Dan Levy are seen during the "Best Wishes, Warmest Regards" book launch at The Beacon Theatre on October 25, 2021 in New York City. Getty Images | Photo by Arturo Holmes

FAQs

What is Dan Levy's most famous work?

Dan Levy is best known for his work on the TV series "Schitt's Creek," which received critical acclaim and numerous awards.

How did Dan Levy start his career in the entertainment industry?

Dan Levy began his career as a television host on MTV Canada and later ventured into acting and production.

What is Dan Levy's latest career move?

In September 2021, Dan Levy signed an overall production deal with Netflix to create scripted content across film and TV.

