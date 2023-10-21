'Schitt's Creek' Creator Dan Levy Has Carved His Path to the Silver Screen; Here's His Net Worth
Popular for his role in the popular sitcom Schitt's Creek, Canadian actor, writer, and producer Dan Levy has made it to the big screen and amassed a substantial net worth of $14 million. Levy's contributions extend far beyond acting, since he is also a talented writer and producer who co-created Schitt's Creek with his father, Eugene Levy. The show has bagged several Emmy Awards paving the way for Levy to venture into films with projects like "Happiest Season," showcasing his versatility.
What are Dan Levy's sources of income?
Dan Levy's primary source of income stems from the multiple roles in the creation and production of "Schitt's Creek." As one of the co-creators, writers, and executive producers of the hit television series, alongside his role as an actor, he earned a substantial salary.
Beyond "Schitt's Creek," Dan Levy has delved into various ventures and has become the co-founder of Not a Real Company Productions, which is responsible for bringing the beloved series to life. In September 2021, he also signed a substantial overall production deal with Netflix. This deal will allow him to create scripted content across film and TV, further enhancing his income and expanding his creative horizons.
Real estate and other assets
In November 2019, Levy made a substantial acquisition by purchasing a property in the prestigious Los Feliz area of Los Angeles for a staggering $4.13 million. This investment not only reflects his successful career but also showcases his affinity for luxury and discerning taste. It's a testament to his commitment to building a diversified portfolio and securing a comfortable and opulent lifestyle.
Social media following
Dan Levy's Personal Life
Levy, born on August 9, 1983, in Toronto, Ontario, is the son of renowned comedian and actor Eugene Levy. He identifies as gay and came out at the age of 19. Dan splits his time between Toronto and Los Angeles.
Dan Levy's awards
|Award
|Year
|Category
|
Primetime Emmy Awards
|2020
|
Outstanding Supporting Actor
|
Outstanding Writing for a Comedy
|
Outstanding Directing for a Comedy
|
Outstanding Comedy Series
|
Canadian Screen Awards
|2016
|
Best Comedy Series
|2019
|
Best Comedy Series
FAQs
What is Dan Levy's most famous work?
Dan Levy is best known for his work on the TV series "Schitt's Creek," which received critical acclaim and numerous awards.
How did Dan Levy start his career in the entertainment industry?
Dan Levy began his career as a television host on MTV Canada and later ventured into acting and production.
What is Dan Levy's latest career move?
In September 2021, Dan Levy signed an overall production deal with Netflix to create scripted content across film and TV.
