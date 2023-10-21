MARKETREALIST.COM / Net Worth

'Schitt's Creek' Creator Dan Levy Has Carved His Path to the Silver Screen; Here's His Net Worth

By Rishitha Boddu
Published on : 18:30 PST, Oct 20, 2023
'Schitt's Creek' Creator Dan Levy Has Carved His Path to the Silver Screen; Here's His Net Worth
Dan Levy poses at the opening night of the new play "The Minutes" on Broadway at The Studio 54 Theater on April 17, 2022 in New York City. Getty Images | Photo by Bruce Glikas

 

Name Dan Levy
Net Worth $14 million
DOB 9 August 1983 
Age 40 years
Gender Male
Profession Comedian, actor, television producer, screenwriter
Nationality Canadian

Popular for his role in the popular sitcom Schitt's Creek, Canadian actor, writer, and producer Dan Levy has made it to the big screen and amassed a substantial net worth of $14 million. Levy's contributions extend far beyond acting, since he is also a talented writer and producer who co-created Schitt's Creek with his father, Eugene Levy. The show has bagged several Emmy Awards paving the way for Levy to venture into films with projects like "Happiest Season," showcasing his versatility.

Also Read: What Is Jennifer Love Hewitt's Net Worth?

Dan Levy attends the 9th Annual
Dan Levy attends the 9th Annual "Revels & Revelations" In Support Of Teen Mental Health at City Winery on December 02, 2021 in New York City. Getty Images | Photo by Theo Wargo

 

What are Dan Levy's sources of income?

Dan Levy's primary source of income stems from the multiple roles in the creation and production of "Schitt's Creek." As one of the co-creators, writers, and executive producers of the hit television series, alongside his role as an actor, he earned a substantial salary.

Beyond "Schitt's Creek," Dan Levy has delved into various ventures and has become the co-founder of Not a Real Company Productions, which is responsible for bringing the beloved series to life. In September 2021, he also signed a substantial overall production deal with Netflix. This deal will allow him to create scripted content across film and TV, further enhancing his income and expanding his creative horizons.

Dan Levy speaks onstage during the 2021 Gotham Awards Presented By The Gotham Film & Media Institute on November 29, 2021 in New York City. Getty Images | Photo by Jemal Countess
Dan Levy speaks onstage during the 2021 Gotham Awards Presented By The Gotham Film & Media Institute on November 29, 2021 in New York City. Getty Images | Photo by Jemal Countess

Also Read: What Is Australian Actress Rachel Griffiths' Net Worth?

Real estate and other assets

In November 2019, Levy made a substantial acquisition by purchasing a property in the prestigious Los Feliz area of Los Angeles for a staggering $4.13 million. This investment not only reflects his successful career but also showcases his affinity for luxury and discerning taste. It's a testament to his commitment to building a diversified portfolio and securing a comfortable and opulent lifestyle.

Also Read: What’s Behind the Stellar Net Worth of the Versatile and Vivacious ‘Dynasty’ Star, Linda Evans?

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Dan Levy (@instadanjlevy)

 

 

Social media following

Instagram 5 Million followers
Twitter 1.2 Million followers
Facebook 1.9 Million followers

Dan Levy's Personal Life

Levy, born on August 9, 1983, in Toronto, Ontario, is the son of renowned comedian and actor Eugene Levy. He identifies as gay and came out at the age of 19. Dan splits his time between Toronto and Los Angeles.

Dan Levy's awards

Award Year Category
 
Primetime Emmy Awards		 2020  
Outstanding Supporting Actor
     
Outstanding Writing for a Comedy
     
Outstanding Directing for a Comedy
     
Outstanding Comedy Series
 
Canadian Screen Awards		 2016  
Best Comedy Series
  2019  
Best Comedy Series

 

Eugene Levy and Dan Levy are seen during the
Eugene Levy and Dan Levy are seen during the "Best Wishes, Warmest Regards" book launch at The Beacon Theatre on October 25, 2021 in New York City. Getty Images | Photo by Arturo Holmes

 

FAQs

What is Dan Levy's most famous work?

Dan Levy is best known for his work on the TV series "Schitt's Creek," which received critical acclaim and numerous awards.

How did Dan Levy start his career in the entertainment industry?

Dan Levy began his career as a television host on MTV Canada and later ventured into acting and production.

What is Dan Levy's latest career move?

In September 2021, Dan Levy signed an overall production deal with Netflix to create scripted content across film and TV.

More from MARKETREALIST

What Is Oscar-Winning Actor Geoffrey Rush's Net Worth?

Bear Grylls Turned His Passion for Survival in the Wild Into a Thrilling Career; What’s His Net Worth?

Share this article:  From Creating 'Schitt's Creek' to a Hillarious Enaction on Screen: Dan Levy's Talents and Net Worth