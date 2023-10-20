What Is Jennifer Love Hewitt's Net Worth?

Name Jennifer Love Hewitt Net Worth $22 million Gender Female DOB Feb 21, 1979 Age 44 Nationality United States of America Profession Actor, Singer-songwriter, Voice Actor, Author, Television Producer, Television Director, Screenwriter

Jennifer Love Hewitt, an American actress, singer-songwriter, and producer, has accumulated a net worth of $22 million, per Celebrity Net Worth. Her rise to fame began with her role in the drama series "Party of Five." Throughout the 1990s, she enjoyed popularity as a film actress and later ventured into various television series including "Ghost Whisperer" and "The Client List" in the early 2000s. Her journey into the entertainment world began with singing and dancing at local events.

In her high school years, Jennifer Love Hewitt featured in numerous TV commercials before securing a role on the Disney Channel's variety show "Kids Incorporated." Her performance on the show led to three Young Artist Award nominations as a member of the ensemble cast. Soon after, she landed her first leading role in the film "Little Miss Millions." Hewitt also made a brief appearance in "Sister Act 2: Back in the Habit." Following these early successes, she had roles in a few short-lived television series like "Shaky Ground," "The Byrds of Paradise," and "McKenna."

Jennifer Love Hewitt earned $150,000 per episode for her role in "Ghost Whisperer" and a total of $4 million for her work in "Heartbreakers."

Jennifer Love Hewitt's rise to stardom took a significant leap a few years later when she secured a prominent role as Sara Reeves Merrin on Fox Network's "Party of Five" in 1995. Originally cast for just a nine-episode story arc, her outstanding reception by both audiences and critics led to her becoming a regular cast member. She continued to portray Sara until the show's sixth and final season in 1999. For her performance on "Party of Five," Hewitt received nominations for a Kids' Choice Award, a Teen Choice Award, and a YoungStar Award.

Her breakthrough role came in 1997 when she starred in the blockbuster film "I Know What You Did Last Summer," playing the character Julie James alongside '90s stars Sarah Michelle Gellar, Ryan Phillippe, and Freddie Prinze Jr. The movie achieved global box office success, grossing $125 million worldwide. In 1998, she reprised her role in the sequel, "I Still Know What You Did Last Summer," which, while not as successful as the first film, had a strong opening weekend.

In 1999, she took on the lead role in and served as a producer for a "Party of Five" spin-off titled "Time of Your Life," which followed her character's journey to New York City. Despite her immense popularity at the time, the show was canceled after only half of the season had aired.

Jennifer Love Hewitt released her debut album "Love Songs" in 1992 followed by "Let's Go Bang" in 1995 and a self-titled album in 1996. Her 1999 album, "How Do I Deal" reached Number 59 on the Billboard Top 100 with the title track featuring on the "I Still Know What You Did Last Summer" soundtrack. She signed with Jive Records and released "BareNaked" in 2002 along with a successful single of the same name. Although the second single, "Can I Go Now" didn't chart well in the U.S., it found some success in the Netherlands and Australia. However, Hewitt has been less active in the music scene since 2004.

Jennifer Love Hewitt lived in Los Angeles' Toluca Lake neighborhood during her late 1990s fame, owning several homes there. She sold one to Hillary Duff in 2006 for $1.7 million and another at a loss in 2014 for $4.1 million to Jessica Simpson's mother, Tina. In 2013, the year she married actor Brian Hallisay, they purchased a Pacific Palisades home for $3.25 million, which they listed for sale at $4.2 million in April 2020. Just a month before listing it, they bought another Pacific Palisades property for $6 million.

Jennifer Love Hewitt had several high-profile relationships during her early career, including Joey Lawrence, Carson Daly, Patrick Wilson, and John Mayer. She began dating Scottish actor Ross McCall after he appeared on "Ghost Whisperer." They got engaged in November 2007 but their engagement was called off in late 2008. Hewitt later married actor Brian Hallisay in 2013. The two initially met on the set of "The Client List." They are proud parents of two children, Autumn James, born in November 2013, and Atticus James, born in June 2015.

Did Jennifer Love Hewitt marry?

The actress has been married to Brian Hallisay for over eight years.

Did Jennifer Love Hewitt's husband play on "9-1-1"?

Hewitt's husband, Brian Hallisay portrayed her character, Maddie Buckley's ex-husband Doug Kendall in season 2 of "9-1-1."

Why did Jennifer Love Hewitt depart from the series "Criminal Minds"?



Hewitt chose to depart from "Criminal Minds" after she found out she was expecting her second child.