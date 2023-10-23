Name Kirsten Dunst Net Worth $25 Million Sources of Income Acting, modeling, and singing Gender Female DOB April 30, 1982 Age 41 years old Nationality American Profession Actor, singer, model, voice actor

Etched in the memory of audiences for movies such as "Spiderman" and "Marie Antoinette," American actress, singer, and model Kirsten Dunst has so far earned a $25 million net worth. Starting off as a child actor in a Woody Allen film, she got her breakthrough with "Interview with the Vampire," alongside stars such as Tom Cruise and Brad Pitt. She was also noticed in memorable productions including "Jumanji" and "Little Women," and most recently surprised audiences with her role in Netflix's "The Power of the Dog," directed by Jane Campion. She is also a talented singer, and has lent her voice to the soundtracks for movies such as "Get Over It."

Kirsten Dunst attends the Christian Dior Haute Couture Spring Summer 2023 | Stephane Cardinale | Getty Images

Since she was six years old, acting has been the main revenue source for Kirsten Dunst, with her singing abilities helping her land better roles. She has also been earning additional income from modeling gigs and her cinematic career has been a rollercoaster ride filled with thrilling twists and turns. Her ability to transition between genres has helped her stay relevant and make a comeback.

Kirsten Dunst and Tobey Maguire during "Spider-Man 3" Paris Premiere | Toni Anne Barson | Getty Images

Kirsten Dunst's career skyrocketed with her unforgettable role in the genre redefining Tobey Maguire starrer "Spider-Man" trilogy. Her paychecks for the sequels were worth $7 million for the second part and $10 million for the third. Not stopping there, she secured a sweet $5 million for her part in "Wimbledon" and a hefty $8 million each for her performances in "Elizabethtown" and "Marie Antoinette." Dunst has also forayed into production with her firm called "Wooden Spoon Productions."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kirsten Dunst (@kirstendunst)

Back in 2001, Dunst made a superstar purchase, snagging a sprawling abode in LA's glamorous Toluca Lake neighborhood for a cool $2.6 million. But just like a whirlwind romance, she bid adieu to the property and sold it in June 2019. In addition to that, she also had a fabulous $4.5 million New York City home for over a decade.

Kirsten Dunst's personal life has garnered media attention over the years, including her relationships with actor Jake Gyllenhaal and musician Johnny Borrell. She has also been in a long-term relationship with her "Fargo" co-star Jesse Plemons, with whom she has two sons. Despite occasional public scrutiny, Dunst has maintained a relatively private personal life.

Jesse Plemons and Kirsten Dunst attend the ceremony honoring Kirsten Dunst with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame | Emma McIntyre | Getty Images

Over the course of her career, Kirsten Dunst has received several accolades and nominations. Here's a list of some of her notable awards and categories:

- Golden Globe Award for Best Supporting Actress - Motion Picture

Nominated for "Interview with the Vampire" (1995)

- Cannes Film Festival Award for Best Actress

Won for "Melancholia" (2011)

- Critics' Choice Movie Award for Best Supporting Actress

Nominated for "Hidden Figures" (2017)

- Screen Actors Guild Award for Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture

