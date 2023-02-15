Home > Personal Finance > Deals Source: Filmreal Studio Unsplash Sleep Easy With These President's Day Mattress Sales By Kathryn Underwood Feb. 15 2023, Published 1:42 p.m. ET

Although you don't need a new mattress very often (most experts recommend every 6–10 years or so), when you do, it can take a big piece out of the budget. The mattress industry has decided that President's Day is the time to slash prices, so be sure to check out these great President's Day mattress sales.

It's a good thing mattresses last quite a few years, because when it's time to replace them, they can cost you easily upwards of $1,000. With your nightly sleep at stake, you don't want to skimp by buying a low-quality mattress, either. So this weekend is a perfect time to upgrade your sleep for less (and check out furniture sales, too).

1. Nectar mattresses are 33 percent off.

Source: Nectarsleep Nectarsleep mattress

Nectar is a mattress and bedding retailer that's currently offering prices one-third lower throughout the President's Day weekend. Its memory foam mattresses are designed to keep you cooler while you sleep. Twin Hybrid mattress (foam + springs): now $499, was $749

Twin Memory Foam mattress: now $359, was $599

Queen Memory Foam mattress: now $699, was $1,049

Bed frames are also 33 percent off

2. MattressFIRM has President's Day sales of up to 60 percent off.

Source: Mattress Firm FB Pets and humans alike can enjoy better sleep for less.

At Mattress Firm, you can get $50 off by signing up for emails. You also can get a free adjustable base with a purchase of at least $899 (use code ELEVATE). Sales: Beautyrest PressureSmart 2.0 Firm 11" Mattress-Queen: now $899 (36 percent off)

Beautyrest PressureSmart 2.0 Firm 11" Mattress-King: now $1,299 (30 percent off)

Sealy Essentials Sudley 8.5" Firm Mattress-Queen: $279 (60 percent off)

3. Saatva is offering President's Day savings of up to $500.

Source: Saatva FB Saatva mattress

Saatva is offering President's Day savings that end on Thursday, Feb. 16, so be sure to act quickly for up to $500 off. Maybe more savings will come Feb. 17–20, but who knows? Savings start with $300 off purchases of at least $1,000 and go up to $500 off a $4,000-plus order.

4. Sleep Number has discounts for the holiday, too.

Source: Sleep Number Sleep Number pSE Smart Beds are 40 percent off.

First, sign up for emails to get $50 off. Sleep Number is also providing free delivery with adjustable base, and zero interest for 36 months. Other discounts: Sleep Number 360 c2 Smart Bed: now $100 off all sizes

Sleep Number 360 pSE Special Edition Smart Bed: 40 percent off (Queen bed normally at $2,999 is now $1,799.40)

5. DreamCloud is discounting mattresses for the holiday.

Source: DreamCloud Sleep Facebook A person pressing on a DreamCloud mattress.

Order your mattress from DreamCloud for 25 percent off everything by President's Day. For example, the DreamCloud Hybrid Mattress in Queen is now $899 and includes accessories (mattress protector, sheet set, and cooling pillow).

6. Purple Mattress

Source: Purple Mattress FB Purple Mattress

The Purple Mattress is $200 off in all sizes. Premier mattresses like Purple Plus and the Hybrid Mattress are $400 off, and NewDay is $100 off, while accessories are 10 percent off at Purple.com.

7. Tuft & Needle

Source: Tuft & Needle Facebook Tuft & Needle Mattress

Tuft & Needle's President's Day sale offers up to $625 off mattresses, plus bedding deals. The Legacy T&N Original (Twin) is $491.70, down 34 percent from $745.

8. Cocoon By Sealy

Source: Cocoon by Sealy Facebook Cocoon by Sealy mattress

Cocoon by Sealy has a preview President's Day sale through Feb. 16. The Twin Chill Mattress is $499, down from $769. Save 35 percent on mattresses and get a free pillow and sheet set with purchase.

9. Amazon has some mattress sales for the holiday.

Source: Crystli Facebook Crystli mattress

Plenty of mattresses are available at discounts for President's Day on Amazon. Zinus 12 inch Green Tea Cooling Gel Memory Foam Mattress: 30 percent off, at $273.99

Crystli Full Mattress, 10 inch memory foam: 25 percent off at $262.49

10. Kohl's mattresses may be discounted ahead of President's Day.

Source: Serta Facebook Serta mattress