Girl Scout Cookie Season Is in Full Swing — How to Buy Them Online

A lot is happening in the Girl Scout Cookie world. Not only have the troops debuted a new flavor in 2023 — Raspberry Rally, but now, you can use the organization’s website to find a Girl Scout Cookie booth nearest you. But the good news doesn’t stop there. Soon, you’ll be able to buy Girl Scout cookies online by following a few simple steps (we’ll disclose the details down below).

If you’ve been anxiously waiting to get your hands on those delectable Samoas or those crispy wafers dipped delicately in minty chocolate (we’re looking at you Thin Mints), then you’re going to want to keep reading. Below you’ll find details on this year’s current lineup of Girl Scout Cookie flavors and how you can get a box or two (or three) shipped right to your doorstep.

Can Girl Scout cookies be ordered online and shipped?

Source: Getty Images

Girl Scout cookies are arguably some of the tastiest cookies on the market. So, we understand why you’d like to have them conveniently delivered to your home rather than having to track down a local troop just to get your hands on a box. Here’s how online ordering works.

Beginning Feb. 27, 2023, you’ll be able to order Girl Scout Cookies using a Digital Cookie link connected to a local Girl Scout. If you know someone who's selling Girl Scout Cookies in your area, inquire about the Digital Cookie option as it will soon be available in most areas.

If you don’t know any Girl Scouts, you can visit girlscoutcookies.org and type in your zip code into the Girl Scout Cookie Finder. Once the Digital Cookie service is available, you should be presented with a selection of Girl Scouts you can order from.

Can Girl Scout cookies be shipped out of state?

According to the Girl Scouts of Eastern and Western Iowa, Girl Scout cookies can be shipped out of state. The site says that this “allows you to support Girl Scouts around the country, not just locally.” When ordering online, however, there's a four-box minimum. The Girl Scouts also ship to Guam, Puerto Rico, and even the U.S. Virgin Islands (for an extra $5).

In the event you want boxes of Girl Scout Cookies shipped within the U.S., you’ll need to pay $12.99 when ordering 4–8 boxes or $14.99 for 9–12 boxes. Shipping isn't charged for those who are donating cookies.

Meet this year’s lineup of Girl Scout Cookie flavors.

Here's a look at the 2023 Girl Scout Cookie lineup. 🤩 Flavors and names may vary depending on your area, so make sure to check https://t.co/CV3iyiXcti! 😉 pic.twitter.com/kGC4ytxNR0 — Girl Scouts (@girlscouts) January 20, 2023

Girl Scout S’mores – chocolate-coated graham cookies dipped in crème icing

Thin Mints – crispy wafer dipped in mint chocolate

Caramel deLites (formally known as Samoas) – vanilla cookies coated in chocolate, caramel, and coconut

Peanut Butter Patties (formally known as Tagalongs) – chocolate-coated vanilla cookies layered with peanut butter

Peanut Butter Sandwiches (formally known as Do-si-dos) – crunchy oatmeal cookies filled with creamy peanut butter

Lemonades – shortbread cookies with lemony icing in between

Toast-Yay – French toast-inspired cookies filled with icing

Adventurefuls – brownie-style cookies topped with caramel flavored crème and a dash of sea salt

Trefoils – shortbread cookies

*Caramel Chocolate Chip – Gluten-free chewy chocolate chip cookies with caramel and a dash of sea salt

*Toffee-tastic – Gluten-free buttery cookies with crunchy bits of toffee

**Raspberry Rally – chocolate-coated crispy cookies filled with tasty raspberry filling *Gluten- free **New

Does Amazon sell Girl Scout Cookies?

While you can buy Girl Scout Cookies on Amazon, they are being sold by a third party and not the Girl Scout troops, The Strategist reported. So, although you're getting the real deal, you’re probably going to pay an inflated price.

What is the cost of a box of Girl Scout Cookies?

Girl Scout Cookies cost $5 a box or $6 for the gluten-free cookies. So, if you see someone selling them for more or they are listed on Amazon for a higher price, they likely aren't being sold directly from Girl Scouts.

Where does Girl Scout cookie sale money go?