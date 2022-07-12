Crumbl Cookies Started With Two Cousins and “One Big Dream”

According to Restaurant Business Online, Crumbl locations generated an average of $350,000 per year in net profit as of May 2022. In 2021, QSR reported that co-founder and CEO Jason McGowan anticipated growth up to 650 or 700 locations by the end of 2022. McGowan and his cousin Hemsley launched the company without outside investors. They scaled up their business by using data to carefully launch new franchises, and not one franchise had closed as of 2021.