Audi Is Suing NIO for Alleged Trademark Infringement

NIO (NIO) is a known U.S. stock market presence thanks to its New York Stock Exchange listing. However, the company mainly sells its EVs in China (though it does plan to launch in Audi’s home base of Germany this year). While Audi is a global name that’s popular in Germany, the U.K., the U.S., and beyond, it also relies heavily on the Chinese market. In fact, China is Audi’s largest market in the world. Knowing this, it makes sense that Audi would file a trademark infringement lawsuit against NIO for its similar name.