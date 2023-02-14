Home > Personal Finance > Budgeting Source: Getty Images; Instagram Score a Deal on Furniture With These President's Day Sales By Danielle Letenyei Feb. 14 2023, Published 1:17 p.m. ET

If you’re expecting a big return on your 2022 taxes and plan to spend it on a new couch, you might not want to wait until the money shows up in your account. President’s Day is coming up on Monday, Feb. 20, and many furniture stores across the country have big sales.

President’s Day is one of the best times of the year to score a deal on indoor furniture. At the beginning of the year, most furniture stores are clearing out the old inventory to make room for new styles. Here are 10 President’s Day furniture sales to check out in 2023.

1. Wayfair

Even online furniture retailers like Wayfair are slashing prices for President’s Day. Wayfair’s sale starts today and goes through Feb. 22. Select furniture is discounted by up to 70 percent.

2. Allform

Allform offers 20 percent off its modular sofas, armchairs, and loveseats during its President’s Day sale. Plus, you can also get free, no-contact delivery. Use discount code PDS20 to get the deal.

3. Overstock

Online home decor retailer Overstock has thousands of items marked down by up to 70 percent off for its President’s Day clearance sale and also offers free shipping on everything. You can get an additional 12 percent off your order by signing up for emails from the company.

4. Sam’s Club

Members of the Sam’s Club warehouse retailer can get instant savings through Feb. 26 as part of the store’s President’s Day event.

5. Lowe’s

The President’s Day sale at the home improvement store Lowe’s includes patio furniture, mattresses, rugs, lighting, and many other items for your home. The sale runs through Feb. 22.

6. Joss & Main

You can get up to 60 percent off select items at Wayfair affiliate Joss & Main for President’s Day, plus an extra 20 percent off when you use the promo code TAKE20. The sale ends on Feb. 22.

7. Walmart

Big box retailer Walmart is holding a special online event for President’s Day where you can find deals on mattresses, bed frames, storage cabinets and more.

8. Birch Lane

Birch Lane, another Wayfair brand specializing in farmhouse-style furniture, also offers up to 60 percent off select items for President’s Day. You can also get an extra 20 percent off with the discount code WINTER.

9. Ashley Furniture

Ashley Furniture’s President’s Day sale offers up to 50 percent off its “spotlight deals,” plus a week’s worth of doorbuster sales. For purchases of $3,999 or more, shoppers can get 0 percent financing for 60 months.

10. Slumberland