Boxing Day Deals Are Nearly Here — These Retailers Will Be Offering Sales
If you missed out on Black Friday sales or Cyber Monday deals, you may have one more opportunity to save big on holiday must-haves. We’re talking about Boxing Day. Boxing Day is celebrated on Dec. 26, the day after Christmas, though some retailers will begin offering deals a few days earlier.
Not sure what Boxing Day is? We’ll catch you up to speed and even provide you with a Boxing Day deal guide that outlines which retailers will be offering sales and when they start.
What is Boxing Day?
While some people enjoy spending the day after Christmas at home, relaxing with family or friends, others view it as an opportunity to snag some amazing deals. The reason being is that Dec. 26 is Boxing Day, which means retailers intentionally have deals knowing people are off from work looking for after-the-holiday sales.
Although Boxing Day has become a day known to host sporting events and for people to go shopping, it carries a deeper meaning in other parts of the world. In places like Great Britain, Canada, Australia, and New Zealand, Boxing Day reportedly refers to a holiday once used to recognize the less wealthy, such as “servants, tradespeople, and the poor,” by presenting them with gifts.
Does the U.S. recognize Boxing Day?
The U.S. hasn't adopted Boxing Day as a holiday or even as an unofficial shopping event, though you can be sure retailers will be offering after Christmas sales on Dec. 26. While you may be able to snag a few more toys and electronics at a discounted price during after-Christmas sales, there are a few items worth grabbing following the festive holiday.
Below you’ll find the deals you can expect from your favorite stores the day after Christmas.
Here are a few Boxing Day deals to look out for in 2022.
Holiday candy, decorations, and even holiday-themed baked goods often go on sale the day after Christmas. So, if you want to load up on treats or grab some decor for next season, Dec. 26 and the days following would be the time to do it. If you plan on doing some shopping on Boxing Day, here’s where you might find the best deals.
Walmart
Although Walmart is known to offer Christmas trees and Christmas decor at ridiculously low prices, they’ll go even lower just hours after the Christmas holiday officially ends. If you’re heading to Walmart on “Boxing Day,” as some countries call it, stop by the seasonal section. The retailer is known to offer as much as 75 percent off items just days after Christmas.
Target
Target is known to offer ground-breaking sales the day after Christmas on items like wrapping paper, holiday decor, and candy. Discounts usually start out low, around 25 percent, and can reach as high as 90 percent off depending on how long items sit on store shelves.
Home Depot
There's a best time to buy a Christmas tree, one of which includes after Christmas. If you’re looking to replace your artificial fir for next year, check out Home Depot’s after-Christmas sale as it sometimes marks trees down by as much as 75 percent off.
Hobby Lobby
Like Target and Walmart, Hobby Lobby will also offer sales on holiday decorations. In fact, the retailer has already started offering unbeatable deals before Boxing Day. Between now and Dec. 17, 2022, Hobby Lobby is offering 70 percent off Christmas-themed decor, trees, and floral products.
Bath & Body Works
According to the KrazyCouponLady, Bath & Body Works usually launches its holiday sale on Dec. 26, offering as much as 75 percent off candles, soaps, and lotions. If you’re a fan of the retailer's Winter Candy Apple or Snowflakes & Cashmere scents, you may want to wait until the day after Christmas to buy the items.
Although the day after Christmas, commonly referred to as Boxing Day, is a great time to buy winter clothing, fitness products, and decorations, keep your eyes peeled in the days following the holiday as sales will continue to run.