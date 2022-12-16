Visit These Fast Food Restaurants Open on Christmas Day (and Christmas Eve)
There's something to be said for a large, impressive holiday meal. But what if you don't celebrate Christmas or you're just over turkey and gravy by the time Dec. 25 rolls around? And what happens if you do celebrate, but your turkey decides to burn to a crisp? Luckily, there are some fast food restaurants open on Christmas to give you a fast alternative to the more traditional meals during the holidays.
If you happen to celebrate Thanksgiving and even Christmas, there's a strong chance those are the meals you look forward to all year long. But, believe it or not, there are some of us who may need a taste of the deep-fried goodness by the time the evening rolls around on Christmas. And what better way to give into such cravings than a fast food restaurant, right?
Several fast food restaurants are open on Christmas Day.
While we can depend on many gas stations to remain open (and hopefully have an endless supply of hot meat courtesy of those hotdog roller grills), what many want is to know which fast food restaurants are open. And luckily, there are a few choices to pick from, come Christmas Day.
McDonald's: Nothing says "happy holidays" quite like a Bic Mac, right? Many locations are open on Christmas, but you'll have to check your local restaurant to be sure.
Wendy's: Hours will vary by location, but Wendy's is another fast food restaurant with its lights on, come Christmas.
Starbucks: OK, maybe we don't all consider Starbucks to be fast food, per se. But they do serve sandwiches and sweet treats and some locations are open on Christmas Day 2022.
Domino's: Since Domino's locations are franchised, some of them are open on Christmas, but it depends on each individual restaurant.
There are other fast food restaurants open on Christmas Eve, though.
It may be a tad bit disheartening to learn that not many fast food restaurants are open on Christmas Day. But if you need a hot meal the night before, there are more options. Or, if you just need a reward after finishing your holiday shopping amid hordes of zombies, er, other shoppers, then you can check out some fast food locations on Christmas Eve.
Chipotle: Though locations are likely to have shorter hours, many Chipotle restaurants are open on Christmas Eve.
Burger King: The home of the Whopper is also open on Christmas Eve to give you all the char-broiled goodness you need.
Chick-fil-A: Although Chick-fil-A is a company linked to Christian religious beliefs, and closed on Christmas, there are reports that it has Christmas Eve hours.
Arby's: Arby's also offers Christmas Eve hours, though they vary by location.
Jersey Mike's: Maybe your idea of a Christmas Eve meal doesn't entail a giant sub sandwich, but in case it does, Jersey Mike's is open with shorter hours.
Even though you may not have many choices for fast food on Christmas Day in 2022, there are options and that's certainly better than nothing.