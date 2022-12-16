Gift Card Promotions After the Holidays — Get More Bang for Your Buck
Sure, it's fun to see someone you love unwrap a gift that took you weeks, months, even a year to keep secret. But, sometimes, your special someone wants to go out to eat or pick out an item for themselves. That's where gift cards come in handy.
For many families these days, quality time at a popular restaurant, activity center, or store would suffice over another pair of shoes. Thankfully, plenty of these restaurants have heard those messages loud and clear. They have created ways for customers to earn money while enjoying their venues. Here’s our roundup of the best holiday gift card promotions available after the holidays.
There are holiday gift card promotions for your fellow foodies after Christmas Day.
Food is often a common theme during the holiday season, although it’s easy to want something other than ham and mac and cheese. So, if you and your family need a break from grandma’s stuffing, many popular restaurants have deals extending past the holiday season.
If you prefer bar-like food and yummy appetizers, Applebee’s offers its “Give a $50 card, get a $50 card” deal until Jan. 1, 2023. The deal rewards $50 per $10 gift card sent by “digital gift card,” “mail,” or in bulk.
Another popular casual dining spot, BJ’s Restaurant & Brewhouse, also offers a deal to buy a $50 gift card online and get a $10 bonus card to add to your order. If you buy a $100 gift card online, you get a $25 bonus card and a VIP card. With the VIP card, customers will receive 20 percent off of their next purchase. Yes, please! The promotion ends on Jan. 1, 2023. The bonus and VIP cards are good from Jan. 3, 2023 until Feb. 6, 2023.
Several other franchise spots included their set of deals to last throughout the holiday season, per Thrillist. Some of these restaurants with gift card holiday promotions include:
Chili’s – For every $50 in gift card purchased, the purchaser will receive one $10 Holiday e-Bonus Card (offer ends Dec. 31, 2022).
Denny’s – Get a $5 gift card after buying a $25 gift card while supplies last (offer ends Dec. 26, 2022)
Panera Bread – Earn a $10 gift card when you spend $50 in gift cards (offer ends on Dec. 31, 2022)
- The Cheesecake Factory – Get a $15 bonus eCard when you buy a $50 gift card (offer ends on Dec. 31, 2022 and you must use the eCard from Jan. 1 to Feb. 28, 2023)
There are holiday gift card promotions for the kids in your life.
While the kids in your family or inner circle will undoubtedly benefit from a restaurant, you’ll likely grab some brownie points with them by giving them a place set for their entertainment.
The Children’s Place has many items to get your little one through the rest of the school year. The retailer recently launched its holiday gift card promotion, where you can receive “a $10 coupon with a gift card purchase of $50 or more.”
And every kid’s favorite “place to be a kid,” Chuck E. Cheese also has a deal that earns you a $10 bonus card when you spend $50 on a gift card. The sale ends on Dec. 31, 2022, and the bonus card will be valid from Jan. 1 until Feb. 28, 2023.
If you want to have some more bonding time with the kids after shopping or going to Chuck E. Cheese, several movie theaters also have holiday gift card promotions, including:
Cinemark – Get a $5 bonus card with a gift card purchase of $35 for tickets and snacks. The offer ends on Dec. 31, and the gift cards don't expire.
- Regal Cinemas – Buy $50 in eCards and get a $10 free bonus (offer ends Dec. 31, 2022, and the $10 bonus must be used between Jan. 1 and Feb. 28, 2023)
And, when it’s time to treat yourself, check out these holiday gift card deals.
The holidays can easily stress out even the most festive of people. Fortunately, there are several retailers with gift cards adults can buy to indulge themselves.
DSW’s gift card deal includes a $10–$25 gift card for a $50-100 gift card purchase. The bonus card is redeemable from Jan. 1 to Jan. 22, 2023, the perfect time to use it to re-invent your wardrobe for the new year!
If retail therapy isn’t your idea of a good time, several other services have deals to take advantage of, such as Hand and Stone Spa (where available, in-store free massage or facial service gift card with a $200 or more spa package purchase. This offer is valid until Dec. 31, 2022.
If you choose to splurge on gift cards this holiday season, we hope you have plenty of memories for the new year!