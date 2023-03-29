Home > Stocks & Markets > Consumer Source: Pexels 10 Places to Sell That Bridesmaid Dress You'll Never Wear Again It’s an honor to be a bridesmaid, but you'll have to spend a lot of money on a dress you will only wear once. Where can you sell bridesmaid dresses? By Danielle Letenyei Mar. 29 2023, Published 4:38 p.m. ET

It’s an honor to be asked to be a bridesmaid for a friend’s or family member’s wedding. The only drawback is that you have to spend money on a dress you will most likely wear only once.

According to The Knot, the average bridesmaid dress costs about $130, which doesn’t include how much you may spend on alterations. Is there any way you can recoup your investment after the wedding is over? Yes, thankfully, there are places where you can sell your bridesmaid dress and get back some of the money you spent on it.

Here are 10 places where you can sell bridesmaid dresses.

1. Pre-Owned Wedding Dresses

Pre-Owned Wedding Dresses is a marketplace where you can sell your preowned wedding dresses, bridesmaid dresses, mother-of-the-bride dresses, and more. The site charges just $5 to list a bridesmaid dress (wedding dresses cost more) and then takes a 20 percent commission from the final sale price. Payments are made to PayPal twice a week.

2. Once Wed

Launched in 2008, Once Wed offers a site that connects people selling bridesmaids and wedding dresses with potential buyers. The site charges a one-time listing fee of $5 per item for bridesmaid dresses. There is no commission charged on the sale price.

3. Sell My Wedding Dress

A basic listing for a bridesmaid dress on SellMyWeddingDress.org is free and includes 10 active ads and 10 photos. You can pay extra for upgrades such as a featured listing ($17), better placement ($7), or bolding ($3). The site is nothing fancy, but it may help sell that bridesmaid dress that collects dust in your closet.

4. Borrowing Magnolia

Borrowing Magnolia is another resale site specifically focused on wedding attire, including bridesmaid dresses. The site charges sellers one flat fee to list a bridesmaid dress without commission. You have the option to pay $25 for a standard listing with four photos or $35 for a premium listing with eight pictures and a category feature.

5. Vestiaire Collective

The luxury secondhand marketplace Vestiaire Collective bought out the former resale site Tradesy in 2022. If you’re trying to sell your bridesmaid dress on Tradesy, you’ll be directed to the Vestiaire Collective website. The Paris-based company focuses on more high-end designers. Listings on Vestiaire Collective are free. Once your item sells, the company takes a 15 percent cut of the sale price.

6. Etsy

What can’t you find on Etsy? Once known as a marketplace for homemade items, Etsy has branched out to offer many other things, including bridesmaid dresses. The site currently has over 13,000 bridesmaid dresses listed. To list your dress, you’ll have to pay a $0.20 listing fee, a 6.5 percent transaction fee and a 3 percent plus $0.25 payment processing fee when your item sells. If Etsy advertises your dress across the web and it sells from the ad, you’ll also be charged 15 percent for offsite ads.

7. Poshmark

Poshmark is a popular online marketplace for clothing and other fashions, including bridesmaid dresses. The site charges a flat commission of $2.95 for sales under $15. For sales over $15, Poshmark takes 20 percent of the sale price.

8. OfferUp

With OfferUp, you can sell your bridesmaid dress to people who live near you, so you don’t have to bother with shipping fees. The site works similarly to Facebook Marketplace, where you set up a profile and can message back and forth with prospective buyers. OfferUp charges sellers 12.9 percent of an item’s final selling price.

9. ThredUp

ThredUp is another fashion-centric online consignment shop where you can sell your bridesmaid dress. With ThredUp, you don’t have to create the listing yourself. The company sends you a “Clean Out Kit” for you to send your bridesmaid dress to them. They then list the dress on the ThredUp website. If it sells, you get a payout between 3 percent and 80 percent of the sale price.

10. Facebook Marketplace