10 Online Flea Markets Where You Can Make Money If you're cleaning out your storage unit and want to sell your stuff, here are 10 online flea markets besides eBay that you can use. By Danielle Letenyei Mar. 28 2023, Published 3:50 p.m. ET

If you’re cleaning out your storage unit and considering selling your stuff on eBay or Facebook Marketplace, you might be faced with competition from other sellers looking to unload their unwanted goods.

But there are alternatives to popular online marketplaces like eBay, Etsy, Craiglist, Facebook Marketplace, and Amazon. Here are 10 online flea markets where you can sell your stuff or buy another person’s treasures.

1. Poshmark

Poshmark is best known as a place to buy and sell clothing and other fashion accessories, but the site also offers home goods, party supplies, and kid's toys. The platform holds Posh Parties events, where you can list your items with friends or other Poshmark sellers. The site charges a flat commission of $2.95 for sales under $15. For sales over $15, Poshmark takes 20 percent of the sale price.

2. Mercari

You can buy and sell anything from vintage salt and pepper shakers to Funko Pop figurines on Mercari’s online marketplace and mobile app. The site has over 20 million active monthly users. Mercari doesn't have any fees for creating a listing, but if your item sells, the platform takes a cut of at least 10 percent. Sellers may also be charged fees for payment processing, shipping, and canceling their listing.

3. Nextdoor

Nextdoor is a social media platform that connects you with others in your neighborhood. Much like Facebook offers Marketplace, Nextdoor also has a section where you can buy, sell, or give away items to your neighbors. Its Sell for Good program donates a portion of the sale to your chosen local nonprofit.

4. vFlea

Your trash is another man’s treasure on vFlea. And, if you think the price of an item is too high, you can haggle with the seller for a lower price. vFlea also gives buyers and sellers the option of bartering. Listings are free, and vFlea charges a flat 3 percent commission fee for items that sell under $2,000. The commission for items sold over $2,000 is a flat $60. If you refer other sellers to vFlea, you can earn 33 percent of the commission vFlea takes when your referral sells something.

5. Bonanza

There’s no haggling or bidding on items listed for sale on Bonanza. Items are priced at what the seller is willing to accept. The site was built by entrepreneurs, for entrepreneurs, and it's a seller-centric marketplace. The fees Bonanza charges sellers are a bit complicated, so do the math to see if you can make a profit selling on the site.

6. The Internet Antique Shop (TIAS)

If you are interested in all things antique, then The Internet Antique Shop (TIAS) will be great for you. Launched the same year as eBay, TIAS is an online flea market specializing in helping people buy and sell antiques. Sellers can set up their own online shop for a minimum monthly fee of $34.95 or 10 percent commission on items sold, whichever is greater.

7. OfferUp

OfferUp is a website and mobile phone app that connects buyers and sellers similar to the way Facebook Marketplace does. You can set up a profile and send instant messages to sellers to negotiate a price. Since you are buying from local sellers, you can pick up the items rather than have them shipped. OfferUp charges sellers 12.9 percent of an item’s final selling price.

8. 5Miles

Like OfferUp, Nextdoor, and Facebook Marketplace, 5Miles focuses on buying and selling locally. You can find items five miles, 10 miles, or even 50 miles away from your location. When you sell an item on 5Miles, you’re charged a service fee of 10 percent of the sale price.

8. Ruby Lane

Ruby Lane features thousands of unique collectibles, art pieces, jewelry, and even creepy porcelain dolls (if that’s your thing). The minimum cost to set up a shop on Ruby Lane is $25, but you can get that fee refunded if you add at least 15 items for sale during a month.

10. ThredUp