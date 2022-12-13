Check Out These Grocery Stores for Your Last-Minute Needs on Christmas Day!
Tis’ the season for roasted turkey, gingerbread, and green bean casserole — but none of these delightful dishes are possible without a trip to the grocery store.
If you or someone you love has been a victim of procrastination, you’re familiar with the chaos that comes with hitting the streets on Christmas Eve. And the struggle is very much real.
With grocery stores busting at the seams with folks on the hunt for the perfect holiday dinner, it’s easy to forget the last-minute items on your grocery list.
So if you’re short on butter, milk, or eggs, these locations have you covered on Christmas Day. Read on for a list of the stores that are open (and closed) for the holiday!
Here’s a list of grocery stores that are open on Christmas Day.
While few groceries stores stay open for Christmas, plenty of gas stations and pharmacies are open for business.
Safeway: Looking for a four-course Christmas dinner on the fly? Safeway is open in every state where the business operates on Christmas Day. The hours will vary by location.
Albertsons: Open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. The hours will vary by location.
Walgreens: Most locations will open at 9 a.m. and close by 6 p.m. But all 24-hour stores and pharmacies will stay open all day.
Rite-Aid: While you probably won't find a turkey or fresh green beans at Rite-Aid, they’ll be open and stocked with eggs, eggnog, and many other items to meet your last-minute needs. The hours will vary by location.
7-Eleven: Almost every 7-Eleven location is open 24 hours, seven days a week (even on Christmas!)
CVS: As always, CVS comes in the clutch. They’re open from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m.
H Mart: With stores spanning across the East and West Coast, most H Marts are open every day of the year, though store hours vary by location.
Cumberland Farms: Get up early and grab your cooking essentials as early as 7 a.m. from Cumberland Farms. Most stores are open until midnight.
These grocery stores will definitely be closed on Christmas Day… but not on Christmas Eve!
Your last chance to shop at stores like Kroger, Walmart, and Whole Foods is Christmas Eve. It’s likely that, by now, a lot of the ingredients you’re looking for are out of stock. But it wouldn’t hurt to try! Here’s a list of stores that are closed on Christmas Day but open on Christmas Eve!
Costco: Open from 10 a.m. to 8:30 p.m.
Walmart: Open from 6 a.m. to 11 p.m.
Target: Open from 7 a.m. to 11 p.m.
Whole Foods: Open from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. (8 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Christmas Eve)
Trader Joe’s: Open from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. (8 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Christmas Eve)
Aldi: Open from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. (9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Christmas Eve.)
Happy holidays to you and yours from all of us at Market Realist!