Gas Savings Apps Help Reduce Prices at the Pump — Top Picks

Formerly called “GetUpside,” this app gives you cash back on your gas purchases rather than money off at the pump. Users can also earn cash back rewards on groceries and restaurants. To get your money back, you need to claim an offer at a participating gas station, fill up using your credit or debit card, then upload your receipt to the app. Some gas purchases don’t require you to submit a receipt to get cash back. You can redeem the cash back you earn via PayPal, a gift card, or a bank transfer.