Gas Savings Apps Help Reduce Prices at the Pump — Top Picks
As prices at the pump climb to over $5 per gallon in many parts of the country, many consumers are turning to gas savings apps to help save as much as possible when filling up their vehicles.
How do gas savings apps work?
Gas savings apps use geofencing to pinpoint the gas stations near you and the price those stations charge per gallon. Geofencing uses GPS technology to put a virtual fence around a specific area. Your mobile phone detects when you enter the boundaries of that area and can send you a notification on deals offered at gas stations nearby.
Here are some gas-saving apps available for iPhone and Android mobile phones that can help save you money.
GasBuddy
GasBuddy is probably the most popular gas-saving app used by about 60 million drivers. This app lists the gas stations near your location and how much they charge for a gallon of gas. The crowd-sourcing app depends on its users to provide updates on prices at the stations they visit.
The GasBuddy app is free, and users can save even more, up to 25-cents per gallon, when they get a GasBuddy card that links to a debit card. The app also offers a Premium membership for $9.99 per month that gives users guaranteed fuel savings of 20-cents per gallon up to 50 gallons per month, as well as 24-hour roadside assistance.
Gas Guru
Owned by Yellow Pages, Gas Guru provides the price of gas at different stations based on the Oil Price Information Service (OPIS). Some users believe Gas Guru’s OPIS data is more accurate than its competitor GasBuddy. The app enables you to save your favorite gas stations and provides information on what gas stations have a car wash, ATM, restaurant, or auto repair.
Upside
Formerly called “GetUpside,” this app gives you cash back on your gas purchases rather than money off at the pump. Users can also earn cash back rewards on groceries and restaurants. To get your money back, you need to claim an offer at a participating gas station, fill up using your credit or debit card, then upload your receipt to the app. Some gas purchases don’t require you to submit a receipt to get cash back. You can redeem the cash back you earn via PayPal, a gift card, or a bank transfer.
Some gas stations have credit cards.
Most large gas station companies offer their own gas apps and gas cards that can save you money at the pump. For example, Shell’s free Fuel Rewards app gives you at least 5-cents off per gallon when you fill your tank at a Shell station. The app provides the locations of Shell stations near you and what they are charging per gallon.
Once you link your Shell Fuel Rewards account to an existing credit card, the savings at the pump are automatically applied each time you use that card at a Shell station. The app also offers other incentives for you to earn more off per gallon. Or, you can choose to earn American Airlines miles instead of getting money off your gas purchases.