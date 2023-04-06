Home > Stocks & Markets > Consumer Source: Stitch Fix Facebook 6 of the Cheapest Clothing Subscriptions If You're Shopping on a Budget Here are 6 of the cheapest clothing subscriptions to keep you looking stylish without breaking the bank. Here's how to shop and save at the same time. By Anya Binx Apr. 6 2023, Updated 5:14 p.m. ET

The world of fast fashion has seen trends and styles change at the drop of a hat. With the clothing industry changing quickly, it can be challenging to keep up with unpredictable directions taken by the fashion community. If you like to look good while staying on a budget, it can be difficult to know where (and how) to shop. Fortunately, the ongoing phenomenon of subscription services has collided with the world of fashion.

Here are six of the cheapest clothing subscriptions to keep you looking stylish without breaking the bank. We've done all the research for you!

1. Stitch Fix

Source: Stitch Fix Facebook

Stitchfix is possibly the most popular personal styling service that offers packages for femme, masculine, maternity, and children styles. Stitchfix will survey you as soon as you register for your account, and will do its best to match your needs based on the information that you've given the database. Five pieces of clothing and accessories will be sent to you by a Stitchfix stylist. You keep what you like and return what you don't. All of the returns are free if you send back any items.

2. Kidpik

For those with children who are looking to keep them well-dressed, Kidpik is a clothing subscription service that's curated with children in mind. Kidpik offers children's sized clothing up to size 16 in their subscription boxes. Each box comes with seven pieces of clothing ready to be tried on. Some items may include shoes and other accessories to diversify your child's closet. kidpik boxes are designed to provide multiple outfits per order, and all items are from their independent brand.

3. Fabletics

For the fitness guru or constant gymgoer, there's a confidence boost commonly associated with looking good in the gym. Fabletics has established itself as a go-to workout apparel subscription service. Their clothes are tailored with performance fabrics, and their signature has been to include coordinating sets in each order. One thing to note is that if you decide to cancel your subscription but don't do so by the fifth of the month, you will still be charged.

4. Get Basic

Not every single subscription box needs to bring the most extravagant looks to your doorstep. Masculine people who want a simple look on a budget are encouraged to subscribe to Get Basic. There's nothing too eclectic about Get Basic — each package features a tee, a pair of underwear in the style of your choice, and a pair of socks. All clothing sent to those who subscribe to Get Basic is made from sustainable materials. While fairly simple, subscribers can customize their clothing colors.

5. Wantable

Source: Getty Images

High-quality clothing on a budget is hard to come by, but thankfully, Wantable has a solution. Users who register for Wantable set up a profile customized to their personal preferences, and they'll receive seven products per order. Wantable has multiple types of boxes that can be subscribed to: Style, Active, and Sleep & Body for femme people, and Men's Fitness for masculine people. Wantable sends everyday wear right to your doorstep, and returns are free when sending back goods.

6. Rent the Runway