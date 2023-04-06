Home > Personal Finance > Deals Source: Chipotle Facebook Catch the Best National Burrito Day Deals and Save Big There are National Burrito Day deals from many restaurants including Chipotle Mexican Grill and Taco Bell. Here are some of the best deals. By Kathryn Underwood Apr. 6 2023, Published 11:42 a.m. ET

If you're a fan of a good burrito, Thursday, April 6, 2023, is a day to remember. This is National Burrito Day, so you may want to hurry to your local Chipotle, Moe's, or Taco Bell for great discounts. Check out the best National Burrito Day deals from all your favorite restaurants and fast-casual establishments.

From free delivery to BOGO burrito deals to social media drawings for free food, these National Burrito Day deals are sure to please.

1. Chipotle has free burritos and free delivery on National Burrito Day.

Source: Chipotle Facebook

At Chipotle Mexican Grill, National Burrito Day brings free delivery for all orders of at least $10 (maximum order amount $200, excluding tax and fees). Just use the code DELIVER when you check out on the Chipotle app or website. USA Today also reported that Chipotle is giving away 10,000 free burritos via Twitter, using codes posted at the @ChipotleTweets account.

Like this if you’re gonna ask us for a free burrito tomorrow — Chipotle (@ChipotleTweets) April 6, 2023

Plus, if you place an order for Chipotle worth at least $20 on Grubhub from April 5–8, you can get a free burrito added automatically.

2. Taco Bell's National Burrito Day deals last for several days.

Taco Bell is giving out a free Grilled Cheese Burrito to any order of $15 and up on the Taco Bell rewards app. This applies from April 6–9, 2023.

3. Taco John's has a deal on Breakfast Tacos in April.

Source: Taco John's Facebook

A Taco John's deal that began on March 31, 2023, will continue through April 26. For $6, you can get two Meat and Potatoes breakfast tacos at Taco John's.

4. Sheetz has $2 burritos on April 6–7.

At your local Sheetz, get a burrito for just $2 (down from the regular price of $6.79) on April 6–7. You can order in person or via the Sheetz app.

5. Try Moe's Southwest Grill for a BOGO half-off deal.

Source: Moe's Southwest Grill Facebook

When you buy one burrito at regular price in the app or in-store on National Burrito Day, you can add a second for 50 percent off.

6. Maverik convenience stores have a burrito special today.

From 5 a.m. until 5 p.m, Maverik convenience store loyalty members can get half-priced burritos with an upgraded Nitro card. The limit is 10 per customer. You'll receive a free burrito in your Adventure Club account and you must redeem that before taking advantage of the half-price burrito deal.

7. Rubio's Coastal Grill is serving up National Burrito Day deals, too.

Source: Rubio's Facebook

At Rubio's Coastal Grill, customers can choose from any burrito on the menu, getting it at a discounted price of $7.99. You might decide on the Shrimp and Bacon Burrito, Chicken Burrito Especial, or Puerto Nuevo Burrito for that special price on April 6 only. Order online or via app with the code BURRITO, or with a QR code in the restaurant.

8. El Pollo Loco has exclusive burrito deals for new and current rewards members.

Source: El Pollo Loco Facebook

All new and existing El Pollo Loco rewards members are eligible for a buy one, get one free deal on burritos on April 6. Plus, get free delivery when ordering through the app or online. New members also receive a free Original Pollo Bowl (with purchase) to use within 14 days of signup.

9. You can get a free burrito at Del Taco on April 6.

With a minimum $10 purchase, Del Yeah! rewards members can receive a free burrito on National Burrito Day. Only one offer per guest is permitted.

10. Try Pokeworks for a discounted burrito.

Source: Pokeworks Facebook

Pokeworks is offering a $3 discount on its "Poke Your Way" burrito. Use the code BURRITO3 in the app or at order.pokeworks.com.

11. Pancheros is giving away burritos on social media platforms on April 6.

Across all of its social media platforms, Pancheros is giving away a total of 10,000 free burritos. Check throughout the day on National Burrito Day for information on how to win.

We're giving away 10,000 free burritos on our social media this Thursday for National Burrito Day 😎🌯

Be sure to follow & keep a close eye on our social media platforms👀🔍 — Pancheros (@pancheros) April 4, 2023

12. If you have a Bubbakoo's Burritos near you, enter for a chance to win.

Source: Bubbakoo's Burritos FB