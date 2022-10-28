Twitter Faces Delisting as Elon Musk Takes the Company Private

The deal between Musk and Twitter has been so dramatic, prolonged, and contentious that it’s almost unbelievable it actually went through. Not that long ago in July, Twitter sued Musk over his threat to abandon the deal, stating he “refuses to honor his obligations to Twitter and its stockholders because the deal he signed no longer serves his personal interests.” The finalization of the deal means Twitter as an entity can at least move on, even if some major players in the company are being left behind.