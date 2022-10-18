Mark Wahlberg Expands His Business Holdings with MUNICIPAL Clothing
If you're looking for some comfy attire, MUNICIPAL Clothing is a brand of athleisure wear for men and women that started during the COVID-19 pandemic. At the time, sweatshirts and jogging pants were everyday staples for people stuck at home.
Whether you’re going to the gym or the grocery store, MUNICIPAL Clothing promises that it has the “most comfortable, stylish, and versatile versions of the stuff you love to wear.” Does Mark Wahlberg own the company?
Who owns MUNICIPAL Clothing?
The MUNICIPAL line of “sport utility gear” is the brainchild of actor Mark Wahlberg, his longtime business partner Stephen Levinson, and former Callaway Golf executive Harry Arnett.
“We wanted to create stuff that looked cool, that fit and felt great, stuff that you could wear to work, you could wear it to work out, and wear out at night,” Wahlberg told Rolling Stone. “We wanted to create something that was a great value proposition to the every guy and gal who’s out there working hard to be the best version of themselves, you know?”
Is MUNICIPAL Clothing successful?
Wahlberg, Levinson, and Arnett officially launched the MUNICIPAL brand in 2019, but the COVID-19 pandemic threw a wrench in their plans. Wahlberg said that the trio lost the financing they had planned to get the brand off the ground. He put up his own money to keep the brand alive, reports Rolling Stone.
“Everybody had to put their hand in their pocket and start writing checks,” Wahlberg told Rolling Stone.
Today, MUNICIPAL Clothing seems to be back on track. According to Pitchbook, the company has 22 employees that work out of its office in Carlsbad, Calif. Arnett is the company’s CEO.
MUNICIPAL Clothing items are sold exclusively on the company website for now. The clothes are on the higher end price-wise. A men’s hoodie sweatshirt will set you back $78, and a pair of boxer briefs cost $30.
Mark Wahlberg grew his net worth with several business ventures.
Forbes put Wahlberg’s net worth in 2020 at $58 million, but Celebrity Net Worth and Wealthy Gorilla report that his worth is closer to $400 million. Either way, that isn't bad for a guy who first came on the scene in the 1990s as the rapper “Marky Mark.”
Mark Wahlberg
Actor and Businessman
Net worth: $400 Million
If you're a child of the 1990s, you remember Mark Wahlberg as the rapper "Marky Mark." Wahlberg has come a long way since he first came on the scene rapping "Good Vibrations." He is now an accomplished actor, producer, investor, and business owner. MUNICIPAL Clothing is just one of Wahlberg's business ventures.
Age: 51
Wife: Rhea Durham
Children: 4
Wahlberg has come a long way since his “Good Vibrations” days. As a famous actor, he’s appeared in numerous movies, including Ted, The Perfect Storm, The Departed, Rock Star, and Transformers. He also produced television series for HBO, including Entourage, Boardwalk Empire, and Ballers.
But there's more to Wahlberg than just his acting career. He is also an entrepreneur involved in several business ventures. He is a co-owner of the Wahlburgers restaurant chain with his brothers, Donnie and Paul. He’s also a majority stake investor in the bottled water Aquahydrate and co-founder of the sports nutrition company Performance. He even owns several car dealerships in Ohio.
In 2021, Wahlberg became the principal investor in the tequila line Flecha Azul.
“I said I want to put my money where my mouth is and cut a big check and get involved with your brand and utilize all of my resources … everything that we have we are going to tap into and utilize to make sure this brand is as successful as possible,” Wahlberg told CNN.
Wahlberg’s life as an actor and businessman is featured in the HBO Max documentary series Wahl Street, which is in its second season.