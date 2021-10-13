Hasbro CEO Brian Goldner Earned a Net Worth in the Millions

Toy company Hasbro is mourning the loss of longtime chairman and CEO Brian Goldner. The CEO, aged 58, died on Oct. 12. As the leader of the toymaker since 2008, Goldner has earned a net worth of over $200 million.

Brian Goldner was the CEO of toy company Hasbro since 2008. He stepped down from the role on Oct. 10 for medical reasons and died two days later. He is credited with pioneering Hasbro's foray into film and television.

Goldner was the “heart and soul of Hasbro ,” said Rich Stoddart, the interim CEO at the company.

“As a charismatic and passionate leader in both the play and entertainment industries, Brian’s work brought joy and laughter to children and families around the world. His visionary leadership, kindness, and generosity made him beloved by the Hasbro community and everyone he touched,” Stoddart said in a company statement about Goldner’s passing.

Goldner expanded Hasbro brands into film and television.

Hasbro officials say that Goldner was “quickly recognized as a visionary in the industry” after he joined the company in 2000. Goldner is credited with expanding Hasbro beyond toys and games and into television, movies, and digital gaming. In 2007, he was the executive producer on the company’s first foray into movies with the film adaptation of Transformers.

“It’s a core-brand strategy. We asked which brands have the potential to be reinvented and reignited,” Goldner told The New York Times in 2012 about the company’s moves to expand its brands. “Our four movies made $3 billion at the box office. But we made $1.6 billion in sales of merchandise because we own the I.P. and all the merchandising rights.”

Article continues below advertisement

Goldner was appointed CEO in 2008 and chairman in 2015. His pioneering strategy helped Hasbro acquire independent entertainment studio eOne in 2019.

Edward Phillip, head of Hasbro’s Board of Directors, said that Goldner’s “inspiring leadership and exuberance left an indelible mark” on the company and that his “passion and creativity took Hasbro to new heights.”