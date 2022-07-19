Why Is Elon Musk so Famous? Here’s the Scoop

Whether you hate or admire Musk, you can't deny that he is smart. He has built a personal brand that helps to market the products of the companies that he owns. Musk is flamboyant and has strong views on several topics. Lately, he has also been getting active politically. He said that he wouldn't vote for a Democrat in the 2024 elections. Not many business leaders would openly commit to a politician. By criticizing President Joe Biden, Musk has become famous among conservatives also.