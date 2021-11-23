Dogecoin Price Prediction: Will Dogefather Elon Musk Rescue DOGE?

Cryptocurrencies have been volatile over the last month. While the market hit a new all-time high after the launch of the bitcoin ETF, it has come down from its peak. Despite the massive volatility in cryptos, especially in meme cryptocurrencies, Dogecoin has been trading in the $0.20s over the last few weeks. What’s the prediction for DOGE? Will self-proclaimed dogefather Elon Musk lift the meme cryptocurrency?