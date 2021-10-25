VanEck Releases the New Bitcoin ETF on the Block — Here's What We Know

As of Monday, Oct. 25, the VanEck Bitcoin Strategy ETF is ready to list on a major exchange this week. The event comes just a week after ProShares became the first to get a Bitcoin ETF past the Securities & Exchange Commission (SEC).

The SEC has been hesitant to allow Bitcoin funds to pass through the regulatory gates, but ETFs that don't directly invest in the coin are beginning to gain approval.

VanEck said in its SEC filing it will launch "as soon as practicable" following Saturday's effective date.