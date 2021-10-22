ARK's Cathie Wood Is Not Sold on Crypto Futures ETF — Will She Start Her Own?

Florida investment management firm ARK Invest is a bullish investor in Bitcoin and all things cryptocurrency. However, the fund's manager does not seem keen on the first ETF based primarily on Bitcoin futures—at least not yet.

Managing over $50 billion of assets, founder Cathie Wood hasn't been nicknamed "Money Tree" without reason, but she is not investing in ProShares' new bitcoin-linked ETF, BITO. Could that be because she intends to start her own crypto ETF?