ARK Invest Made Some Good Buys Again This Year—Here Are the Best

Cathie Wood's ARK Invest has one of the best investment portfolios in the world, with investments in a plethora of major and rising companies. It has six actively managed ETFs and two indexed ETFs. Here are some of the best ARK Invest purchases of 2021.

Investors often pay close attention to ARK Invest's moves, as many of its funds are actively managed. This is in contrast to indexed ETFs, which match the performance of a market index such as the S&P 500. Active ETFs are designed to perform better than those indexes.

Among ARK's actively managed funds are the ARK Innovation (ARKK), Autonomous Technology & Robotics (ARKQ), Next Generation Internet (ARKW), Genomix Revolution (ARKG), Fintech Innovation (ARKF), and Space Exploration & Innovation (ARKX) ETFs. The funds' holdings include big names such as Tesla, Roku, and Zoom.

ARK's two indexed funds are the 3D Printing (PRNT) and Israel Innovative Technology (IZRL) ETFs. Well-known Monday.com, a cloud-based platform that allows companies to create their own applications and work management software, is one IZRL holding.

Shopify Inc. (SHOP) has stayed strong

Shopify has benefited from the increasing demand for e-commerce platforms, especially with retailers having to limit or eliminate in-person business during the COVID-19 shutdown. At the end of the second quarter, Shopify reportedly had the second-largest share (or 23 percent) of the e-commerce platform market in the U.S.

Since 2016, Shopify stock has grown consistently. From 2020 to 2021, its price increased by over 150 percent, and this year, the stock has already risen by over 40 percent. In Apr. 2021, Cathie Wood told BNN Bloomberg that Shopify could be just as big as Amazon, saying, “we know Shopify is a very expensive stock but because of these viral networking opportunities around commerce, we think it's the most exciting one probably out there."

Article continues below advertisement

Source: Getty Images

In Oct. 2020, Shopify partnered with TikTok to allow Shopify users to market their business through the social media platform. In Aug. 2021, Shopify expanded that partnership, and now TikTok users will be able to shop directly from Shopify merchants through the TikTok app.