Elon Musk Could Be Forced To Buy Twitter

Precedent has been set: in 2001, Tyson Foods was forced to buy IBP by the court. Tyson argued that there were undisclosed financial troubles at IBP but the judge didn't buy its argument. According to Matt Levine, a legal columnist at Bloomberg, "I like Twitter’s odds—its odds of getting specific performance and making Musk close the deal—in court, but I don’t think anything is a certainty at this point."