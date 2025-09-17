'Pawn Stars' boss Rick Harrison invites Hollywood icon Jon Voight himself to verify his signature

After Harrison bought a signed speed bag for $250, he happened to meet the star at a dinner.

Rick Harrison's insistence on verifying the authenticity of items is well known, as he goes to great lengths and ropes in experts if necessary, to do so on "Pawn Stars." That's why it wasn't surprising when the pawn boss invited Jon Voight to dinner to authenticate an autographed item that he bought for just $250. Luckily for Harrison, the item turned out to be authentic and probably worth much more than what he paid.

Screenshot showing Rick Harrison, the item and the guest on the show (Image source: YouTube/Pawn Stars)

A guest named Ricky walked in with a boxing speed bag signed by Jon Voight to the shop, looking to make a sale. "Since I'm a fan of the movie 'The Champ' with Jon Voight and Ricky Schroder, I decided to buy a speed bag and have Jon Voight sign that," the guest shared.

Screenshot showing Harrison talking to the guest (Image source: YouTube/Pawn Stars)

The guest further shared that he bought the bag online, and he waited for Voight to arrive at one of his regular restaurants to get his autograph. "He's such a nice guy. And I figured, why not bring a speed bag, since he was in 'The Champ?'" the guest said. "Yeah, Jon Voight, just an amazing guy. I mean, his big breakout movie was 'Midnight Cowboy,' 1969, first and only movie that was ever rated X that won an Academy Award," Harrison added.

The pawn shop boss further noted that Voight is known for "The Champ," and that was also the breakout film for Ricky Schroder. "It is considered the most heartbreaking scene ever at the end of that movie, when Jon Voight, the Champ, passes away right in front of his son. You're just not a human being if your heart's not crushed during that scene," Harrison explained.

Screenshot showing the speedbag (Image source: YouTube/Pawn Stars)

He then asked Ricky for the price, and the guest said he was looking to get $400 for the item. This time, Harrison did not call in an expert, just yet, and started negotiating right away. "I'll give you $200," the pawn shop boss countered. After the guest asked him to come up, they eventually settled on making a deal at $250.

After closing the deal, Harrison invited Voight for dinner, as he was starring in a film with Harrison at the time. "You know, we're co-stars in the movie 'Reagan' coming up, stars Jon, Dennis Quaid, and me. Dennis Quaid plays Reagan. I'm in it. Jon's in it," Harrison told Chumlee and Corey.

Screenshot showing Jon Voight holding the speedbag (Image source: YouTube/Pawn Stars)

After greeting everyone at the table and settling down, Voight was presented with the speed bag. "I'm hoping to get some good news from you. So I bought this the other day from somebody. And they were saying that it's your signature on it. But I haven't verified it yet. So I was hoping you could verify it for me," Harrison said. After looking at the bag, Voight indeed had some good news to share. "This is a nice speed bag. I'll tell you, it is my signature," he told Harrison.

More on Market Realist:

'Pawn Stars' guest refuses to accept anything below $52,000 for her comic book — she paid $15 for it

'Pawn Stars' boss Rick Harrison refused to buy Steven Tyler's harmonica and for a good reason

'Pawn Stars' fans slam Corey Harrison for turning down a Lamborghini over minor price gap