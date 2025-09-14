ECONOMY & WORK
© Copyright 2023 Market Realist.
'Pawn Stars' guest refuses to accept anything below $52,000 for her comic book — she paid $15 for it

While the Marvel comic book fetched a $50,000 appraisal, Harrison felt it was too rich for him.
PUBLISHED 2 HOURS AGO
Screenshots showing Corey Harrison looking at the rare comic book, and Myia, the owner of the book (Cover image source: YouTube | Pawn Stars)
Even though it's well known that people don't get as much as they expect on "Pawn Stars," that doesn't stop people from aiming high. In many cases, seller who demand ambitious prices for their items don't budge and walk away empty-handed. This was the case with the owner of a graded "Werewolf By Night" comic book, Myia, who refused to accept anything below the appraised amount for her item. While Corey Harrison asked for a realistic price for the 'Holy Grail' of Marvel collectibles, the seller refused to go below $52,000 for the $15 item. 

Screenshot showing the rare comic book (Image source: YouTube/Pawn Stars)
Myia brought an encased, graded copy of the rare comic book to Harrison's table, claiming it was something that could help her pay for college. "This is a 9.8 graded comic book of issue 32, which is the first appearance of Moon Knight," she said in her interview about the item. Right off the bat, Harrison knew that it was a great item as he asked the seller where she got it from. 

Screenshot showing Harrison talking to the seller (Image source: YouTube/Pawn Stars)
Myia shared that she found the book at a garage sale, and the book caught her eye as she loved Marvel comics. "I saw that it was pretty pristine and went and got it graded, and surprisingly it came out at 9.8," she added. Harrison admitted, "I've never seen a 9.8 grade comic book in my life." Myia then explained to him that "Werewolf By Night" was introduced in 1972, and it debuted Moon Knight, who is the enemy of the werewolf. Harrison then asked for the price, and the seller told him she was looking to get $60,000 for it.

Screenshot showing the seller talking to Harrison (Image source: YouTube/Pawn Stars)
Since Harrison didn't know much about the comic book, he decided to call in his expert, Steve Houston, grader and seller at Torpedo comics. Upon walking in, Houston immediately said, "This is a massive book right now." He went on to explain that the book is part of Marvel's horror line that began in the 1970s, and this particular series was cancelled after issue 42. However, years later, Moon Knight made a strong comeback in various comics, and the original series shot to popularity. "Issue 32 is actually quite hard to find. There are more issues of number 1 than issue 32, so it's a perfect storm," Houston noted. Further looking at the 9.8 grading and the craze amongst the fans, the expert put a retail estimate of $50,000 on the book.

Screenshot showing Houston talking about the item (Image source: YouTube/Pawn Stars)
Once Houston left, Harrison got down to the negotiations. He asked the seller for a realistic price, and she chose to go $2,000 above the appraised amount. However, Harrison was having none of it as he said, "Do yourself a favor and sell it somewhere else. It's too rich for my blood, and I'm not going to be able to take the risk on it."

In the end, the seller said that she wasn't willing to go lower, as the $50,000 appraisal was music to her ears, because she only paid $15 for the item at the garage sale.

