ECONOMY & WORK
MONEY 101
NEWS
PERSONAL FINANCE
NET WORTH
About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use DMCA Opt-out of personalized ads
© Copyright 2023 Market Realist. Market Realist is a registered trademark. All Rights Reserved. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.
MARKETREALIST.COM / NEWS

'Pawn Stars' boss Rick Harrison offers $8,500 for rare bank note — then the guest rejected his offer

Despite making a decent offer, Harrison could not make a deal for the rare Mormon Bank Dollar.
PUBLISHED 17 HOURS AGO
Screenshot showing Rick Harrison looking at the rare Mormon Bank Note (Cover image source: YouTube/Pawn Stars)
Screenshot showing Rick Harrison looking at the rare Mormon Bank Note (Cover image source: YouTube/Pawn Stars)

Anyone who has watched "Pawn Stars" long enough knows that it's hard to convince Rick Harrison to spend a significant amount of money, even on rare collectibles. But on one occasion, when Harrison forked up $8,500 for a rare Mormon Bank Note, the seller named Nolan just wasn't interested. While the pawn shop boss covered all his bases, Nolan chose to keep the item as the appraisal and the offer were not what he had expected.

Screenshot showing the seller presenting the bill to Harrison (Image source: YouTube/Pawn Stars)
Screenshot showing the seller presenting the bill to Harrison (Image source: YouTube/Pawn Stars)

Nolan walked into the shop with a $5 bill from the Kirtland Safety Society Bank, which Harrison noted was the first Mormon bank. "Yeah, you have Joseph Smith’s signature on it. Joseph Smith was the founder of the Mormon Church, and Brigham Young, who took over the church after Smith died," the seller explained. Harrison noted that the item was interesting as it was printed in 1832.

Screenshot showing Harrison talking about the item (Image source: YouTube/Pawn Stars)
Screenshot showing Harrison talking about the item (Image source: YouTube/Pawn Stars)

"Joseph Smith, who founded the Mormon Church, they weren’t exactly starting their own country, but it was almost like that. The church was doing stuff that normally governments would do. They created church-run stores and church-run schools. So they wanted to get a national charter for a bank, but the U.S. government said no, denied their application. So they just said, screw it, we’ll open up our own bank," Harrison explained.

He then noted that while the currency was first issued and signed by Smith, years later, the church moved from Ohio to Salt Lake City, where the bills were reissued. This is why the $5 bill had two different signatures from Smith and Brigham Young in different ink.

Screenshot showing the item (Image source: YouTube/Pawn Stars)
Screenshot showing the item (Image source: YouTube/Pawn Stars)

Harrison then asked the seller for the price, and when Nolan told him he was looking for $20,000, Harrison wasted no time calling in his expert, Ben, to authenticate the bill. After one look at the bill, the expert immediately noted that it was remarkable. After talking a bit about the currency's origin, Ben went on to say, "The first issue in 1837 is very common. The reissue of 1849 is extremely rare. They only issued 135 examples with Brigham Young’s signature. I’m surprised! In this condition, it’s remarkable". Coming to the appraisal, Ben told Harrison that the bill was 100% authentic and it could be worth $12,000, which was quite less than what Nolan had asked for. 

Screenshot showing the expet talking to Harrison (Image source: YouTube/Pawn Stars)
Screenshot showing the expet talking to Harrison (Image source: YouTube/Pawn Stars)

After the expert left, Harrison got straight down to the negotiations. "Okay, so, he thinks it’s worth $12,000. I mean, I’ll give you $8,000 for it," he told the seller. However, Nolan noted that it was considerably lower than what he was expecting to get, requesting Harrison to raise his offer a bit. Noting that he could sell it pretty quickly, Harrison went up to $8,500 and stood firm. But it wasn't enough for Nolan to make a deal. "I don’t think I can do that. I think I’d rather take my chances elsewhere," he told the pawn shop boss. 

In the end, Harrison noted that it was a cool piece of history, and it would have been nice to have it in the shop. "All right, if you change your mind, come back and see me," he said to the guest in the end.

More on Market Realist:

'Pawn Stars' host Chumlee once paid $600 to an elderly guest for a vintage Mickey Mouse toy

'Pawn Stars' boss Rick Harrison didn't even make an offer for painting that is too 'difficult to sell'

'Pawn Stars' host Chumlee buys Roman boxing glove without expert advice — it doesn't end well

RELATED TOPICS PAWN STARS
MORE ON MARKET REALIST
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey yells and throws away his cards over answer related to NFL legend
FAMILY FEUD
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey yells and throws away his cards over answer related to NFL legend
Harvey couldn't believe that a contestant mentioned John Madden as a response to the question.
13 hours ago
'Wheel of Fortune' contestant solves puzzle in seconds despite bad choice of letters to win $40,000
WHEEL OF FORTUNE
'Wheel of Fortune' contestant solves puzzle in seconds despite bad choice of letters to win $40,000
The host was impressed with the contestant, John Boese's puzzle solving skills.
16 hours ago
'Pawn Stars' boss Rick Harrison offers $8,500 for rare bank note — then the guest rejected his offer
PAWN STARS
'Pawn Stars' boss Rick Harrison offers $8,500 for rare bank note — then the guest rejected his offer
Despite making a decent offer, Harrison could not make a deal for the rare Mormon Bank Dollar.
17 hours ago
'Wheel of Fortune' viewers frustrated as the same puzzle costs big money to two contestants
WHEEL OF FORTUNE
'Wheel of Fortune' viewers frustrated as the same puzzle costs big money to two contestants
The player, Lisa Santangelo, was dumbfounded by a puzzle that was allegedly reused by the show.
1 day ago
'Wheel of Fortune' contestant starts shaking after solving tricky bonus puzzle to win $40,000
WHEEL OF FORTUNE
'Wheel of Fortune' contestant starts shaking after solving tricky bonus puzzle to win $40,000
The player, Brittany Brock was visibly shaken after the big $40,000 win in the Bonus Round.
1 day ago
'Family Feud' contestants make Steve Harvey lose it with their wild 'end of the world' plans
FAMILY FEUD
'Family Feud' contestants make Steve Harvey lose it with their wild 'end of the world' plans
Steve Harvey was thoroughly entertained by the plans some of the contestants had for their final hour on Earth.
1 day ago
New Costco policy has a major perk for executive members, but regular shoppers are frustrated
COSTCO
New Costco policy has a major perk for executive members, but regular shoppers are frustrated
Costco's executive membership costs $130 annually, and with it, you can enter the store up to an hour earlier on most days.
2 days ago
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey stunned after contestant mocked his marriage in wild TV moment
FAMILY FEUD
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey stunned after contestant mocked his marriage in wild TV moment
Not only the contestants, but the audience also took a dig at the host with their survey responses.
2 days ago
'Antiques Roadshow' guest says 'I can't believe that' after hearing the value of her 1921 vase
ANTIQUES ROADSHOW
'Antiques Roadshow' guest says 'I can't believe that' after hearing the value of her 1921 vase
The guest was happy that she took the vase from her father's estate after falling in love with it.
3 days ago
'Pawn Stars' boss Rick Harrison haggles for mafia boss' autographed check — then buys it for $500
PAWN STARS
'Pawn Stars' boss Rick Harrison haggles for mafia boss' autographed check — then buys it for $500
Rick Harrison called in a forensic document examiner because he wasn't sure Carlo Gambino would sign his own checks.
3 days ago
'Antiques Roadshow' guest thrilled as 1984 painting bought on installment is now worth a fortune
ANTIQUES ROADSHOW
'Antiques Roadshow' guest thrilled as 1984 painting bought on installment is now worth a fortune
The guest always believed his investment in the 1984 Howard Finster painting would pay off one day.
3 days ago
'Wheel of Fortune' fans sympathize with player who lost $40,000 over terrible choice of letters
WHEEL OF FORTUNE
'Wheel of Fortune' fans sympathize with player who lost $40,000 over terrible choice of letters
While the player, Kristin Cook was happy to take home over $26,000, fans were disappointed.
4 days ago
'Wheel of Fortune' player's strong comeback ends in heartbreak as he loses $50,000 on final puzzle
WHEEL OF FORTUNE
'Wheel of Fortune' player's strong comeback ends in heartbreak as he loses $50,000 on final puzzle
The contestant, Erwin Paminiano, was stumped by the Bonus Round puzzle, but took the loss in stride.
4 days ago
‘Family Feud’ host Steve Harvey thought there was 'no way in hell' this player knew Mary Poppins
FAMILY FEUD
‘Family Feud’ host Steve Harvey thought there was 'no way in hell' this player knew Mary Poppins
The host put his arm around the player, Daryl, and said he was 'shocked' when he got the correct answer.
4 days ago
Ken Jennings shows his fun side and poses for goofy promo photos with ‘Jeopardy’ contestants
JEOPARDY
Ken Jennings shows his fun side and poses for goofy promo photos with ‘Jeopardy’ contestants
Once again, Ken Jennings proved that players can have a lot of fun on the serious game show.
5 days ago
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey wasn't ready for powerful answers from women about their husbands
FAMILY FEUD
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey wasn't ready for powerful answers from women about their husbands
While Harvey was expecting to hear some funny responses, the ladies blew his mind with their powerful answers.
5 days ago
'Wheel of Fortune' contestant loses out on car in bonus round puzzle, fans admit 'this was tough'
WHEEL OF FORTUNE
'Wheel of Fortune' contestant loses out on car in bonus round puzzle, fans admit 'this was tough'
The player, Clint Ingalls' disastrous choice of letters gave him no chance in the end.
6 days ago
'Antiques Roadshow' expert was left 'emotionally struck' by rare chalk drawing from the 1770
ANTIQUES ROADSHOW
'Antiques Roadshow' expert was left 'emotionally struck' by rare chalk drawing from the 1770
The show's expert, Alan Fausel, was astonished by the fabulous Richard Cosway drawing.
6 days ago
'Wheel of Fortune' contestant lets out a scream as she wins $50,000 after a major comeback
WHEEL OF FORTUNE
'Wheel of Fortune' contestant lets out a scream as she wins $50,000 after a major comeback
The high school teacher could barely contain her excitement after cracking the Bonus Round puzzle.
6 days ago
'Shark Tank' founders pitch mess-free protein pods and bag massive $700k deal with two investors
SHARK TANK
'Shark Tank' founders pitch mess-free protein pods and bag massive $700k deal with two investors
The founders of Vade Nutrition couldn't the refuse the offer from Mark Cuban and Alex Rodriguez.
7 days ago