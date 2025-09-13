'Pawn Stars' boss Rick Harrison refused to buy Steven Tyler's harmonica and for a good reason

ECONOMY & WORK
"Pawn Stars" boss Rick Harrison goes into fanboy mode when he comes across rare guitars belonging to legendary musicians, and even pays up more for the instruments that he calls Holy Grails. But he is also a shrewd businessman, and without solid proof, he is never going to spend money on anything. That is exactly what happened in an earlier episode of the show as a guest claimed to have a harmonica that was played by Aerosmith frontman Steven Tyler at the 2001 Indianapolis 500.

via GIPHY

 

Tyler sang the national anthem after playing the harmonica and throwing it up in the air. The guest claimed that when Tyler threw the harmonica in the air, it went straight to him and he caught it. It was made by Hohner, one of the best brands out there for this instrument. It’s not like Harrison and his son did not believe the guest’s story, but there had to be some paperwork for them to even start negotiations. The guest said that he wanted $5,000, which was already too high even if there was paperwork.

Screenshot showing the harmonica. (Image credit: YouTube | Pawn Stars)
Screenshot showing the harmonica. (Image source: YouTube | Pawn Stars)

“I was playing in the Purdue band, we’re the official band of the (Indy) 500, and we played a little interlude for him to start the national anthem. Then he played an opening number on the harmonica and when he started singing, threw the harmonica, came right to me, and I caught it,” the guest explained. The problem was that this was not proof enough to make an offer.

The guest had brought the printout of an article written by the Purdue band about the event, which he thought would be proof enough. “I think you’re telling me a real story, but it’s literally like I got Britney Spears’s cellphone and I got Jim Morrison’s car keys,” Corey Harrison said. “That’s what your story is, and it’s cool and I believe you, but I just…I can’t sell it. As far as I know, you could have a piece of paper and a car full of harmonicas.”

Screenshot showing Rick and Corey Harrison. (Image credit: YouTube | Pawn Stars)
Screenshot showing Rick and Corey Harrison. (Image source: YouTube | Pawn Stars)

His father also explained how solid proof is crucial for such items. He mentioned an instance when one guest had brought a hat that belonged to Ronnie Van Zant, the legendary frontman of Lynrd Skynrd. If one looked inside the hat, they could find his name, which served as the proof. In this case, there was nothing.

“I gotta put my reputation on the line that that’s Steven Tyler’s. I don’t see it, and I definitely don’t see five grand,” Harrison said. No deal was made that day, and the guest believed that the Harrisons had missed out on a golden opportunity.

