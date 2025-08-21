ECONOMY & WORK
MONEY 101
NEWS
PERSONAL FINANCE
NET WORTH
About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use DMCA Opt-out of personalized ads
© Copyright 2023 Market Realist. Market Realist is a registered trademark. All Rights Reserved. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.
MARKETREALIST.COM / NEWS

'Pawn Stars' boss Rick Harrison regrets calling expert, pays $4,500 over asking price for rare book

After his book expert, Rebecca, raved about the rare book, the pawn shop boss knew he had to make a deal.
PUBLISHED 5 HOURS AGO
Screenshot showing Rick Harrison, the book, and the seller on the show (Cover image source: YouTube | Pawn Stars)
Screenshot showing Rick Harrison, the book, and the seller on the show (Cover image source: YouTube | Pawn Stars)

"Pawn Stars" boss Rick Harrison is usually seen smoothly squeezing out deals at significantly lower prices than what the seller demands. But things don't always work out in his favor. Harrison counts on a regular guest, Adam, for amazing book deals. One such deal was made for the rare piece of American history, which was a book called "Regulations for the order and discipline of the troops of the United States." Harrison always calls an expert to verify items, but he regretted calling in his book expert, Rebecca Romney, as she delivered a big appraisal of $18,000, which was nearly three times the asking price. In the end, the pawn shop boss unwillingly agreed to make a deal for a whopping $11,000.

Screenshot showing the details of the book (Image source: YouTube/Pawn Stars)
Screenshot showing the details of the book (Image source: YouTube/Pawn Stars)

Adam walked in with the book and said, "I brought you a really amazing piece of American history. If it wasn't for this book, we'd probably all be speaking with English accents today." He then shared that he had a 1779 edition of the Regulations for the order and discipline of the troops of the United States, which was printed in Philadelphia. "This was really the first drill book for the United States Army that taught them how to be soldiers," he added.

As Harrison picked up the old, ragged book, he too acknowledged its significance. He noted that the book was written by Von Steuben, a famous Prussian military officer who was hired to train the American troops to help them fight a professional British army. Adam further told him that the book marked a turning point in the Revolutionary War, as it allowed General George Washington to train his troops with things like bayonets and other weapons. "It became such an important book that it was called the blue book of the American army," Adam added. Harrison then examined the condition of the book, noting that it still had its original handmade paper binding, despite being about 250 years old.

Screenshot showing Harrison listening to Adam (Image source: YouTube/Pawn Stars)
Screenshot showing Harrison listening to Adam (Image source: YouTube/Pawn Stars)

He then asked Adam for the price, who told him he was looking to get $6,500. Harrison thought the number was insane, so he decided to call in Romney. Upon walking in, Romney immediately noted that it was a "very cool" book. She noted that the books in this edition essentially served as the "manuals that standardized everything dealing with military troops and discipline." She further noted that the edition in front of them was one of the earliest, and it was nothing short of a miracle that the book had survived for so long. "Rick, here's the thing: a book in the original boards to the uninitiated often kind of looks trashy, but this is the original binding put on by the binder Robert Aitken in 1779. That is exceptional by itself. Any collector of Americana and the American Revolution is going to want this," she told Harrison before putting a retail estimate of $18,000 on the book. "I should never have called you," Harrison said in response.

Screenshot showing Romney talking to Harrison (Image source: YouTube/Pawn Stars)
Screenshot showing Romney talking to Harrison (Image source: YouTube/Pawn Stars)

Once the expert left, Harrison tried his best to haggle with Adam. He agreed to pay the full price of $6,500, but the seller had different ideas. "Well, now that I heard the expert's evaluation, what about $12,000?" he asked. After some more back and forth, they settled on a deal for $11,000, which was almost double the initial asking price.

"I was definitely not intending to spend $11,000 on this book, but I have to admit this is beyond cool," Harrison said in the end. 

More on Market Realist:

'Pawn Stars' boss Rick Harrison offers $85,000 for Hollywood icon's bike — it still wasn't enough

'Pawn Stars' guest brings an incredibly rare book and Rick Harrison was ready to pay a fortune

'Pawn Stars' boss Rick Harrison spends a whopping $9,000 on a tiny book called 'Dance of Death'

RELATED TOPICS PAWN STARS
MORE ON MARKET REALIST
Costco shopper who purchased fresh salmon from the store notices something moving inside
COSTCO
Costco shopper who purchased fresh salmon from the store notices something moving inside
The TikToker warned fellow shoppers about the risks of infection from the salmon.
1 hour ago
'Shark Tank' contestant gets offers from four judges — makes two of them team up for $250,000 deal
SHARK TANK
'Shark Tank' contestant gets offers from four judges — makes two of them team up for $250,000 deal
With four sharks eager to invest, the founder of Kinfield knew how to get two of them to team up.
2 hours ago
'Wheel of Fortune' fans disappointed as contestant loses $100,000 over easily solvable puzzle
WHEEL OF FORTUNE
'Wheel of Fortune' fans disappointed as contestant loses $100,000 over easily solvable puzzle
Shanquetta Cato, who participated in the 'Teacher's Week' did 'not get lucky' on the show.
3 hours ago
'Pawn Stars' boss Rick Harrison regrets calling expert, pays $4,500 over asking price for rare book
PAWN STARS
'Pawn Stars' boss Rick Harrison regrets calling expert, pays $4,500 over asking price for rare book
After his book expert, Rebecca, raved about the rare book, the pawn shop boss knew he had to make a deal.
5 hours ago
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey breaks down at his podium begging for a sensible answer
FAMILY FEUD
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey breaks down at his podium begging for a sensible answer
At one point, the host was begging the players to give just one sensible answer.
6 hours ago
'Wheel of Fortune' fans slam 'obscure' puzzle that cost contestants $40,000 in the bonus round
WHEEL OF FORTUNE
'Wheel of Fortune' fans slam 'obscure' puzzle that cost contestants $40,000 in the bonus round
The long and difficult Bonus Round that cost Toya Johnson-Moore and Dionna Houston dearly.
1 day ago
'Shark Tank' judge Mark Cuban offers better deal to contestant just to cut off 'greedy' Kevin O'Leary
SHARK TANK
'Shark Tank' judge Mark Cuban offers better deal to contestant just to cut off 'greedy' Kevin O'Leary
Cuban swooped in to save Alexander Simone, the founder of ProntoBev from Mr Wonderful's greed.
1 day ago
'Antiques Roadshow' guest gasps and says 'my Lord' after hearing the value of his cartridge box
ANTIQUES ROADSHOW
'Antiques Roadshow' guest gasps and says 'my Lord' after hearing the value of his cartridge box
The man who brought the box on his shoulder had no idea that it was a relic of the American Revolutionary War.
1 day ago
'Pawn Stars' boss Rick Harrison plays hardball to buy American Revolution document for $5,000
PAWN STARS
'Pawn Stars' boss Rick Harrison plays hardball to buy American Revolution document for $5,000
Harrison got a great deal for the historically significant document.
1 day ago
'Shark Tank' judges team up to persuade entrepreneurs to take Daymond John’s life-changing offer
SHARK TANK
'Shark Tank' judges team up to persuade entrepreneurs to take Daymond John’s life-changing offer
When the founders of Flated hesitated to close the deal, all the other Sharks came together.
1 day ago
Struggling to reach Walmart’s top shelf? One customer’s clever trick could change that
WALMART
Struggling to reach Walmart’s top shelf? One customer’s clever trick could change that
TikTok creator, Crissy shared a little win for all the short shoppers out there.
2 days ago
'Wheel of Fortune' fans call player 'the best contestant ever' as she solved $40,000 puzzle in seconds
WHEEL OF FORTUNE
'Wheel of Fortune' fans call player 'the best contestant ever' as she solved $40,000 puzzle in seconds
The player, Lisa Thomas's phenomenal comeback after falling behind initially.
2 days ago
'Pawn Stars' boss Rick Harrison offers $85,000 for Hollywood icon's bike — it still wasn't enough
PAWN STARS
'Pawn Stars' boss Rick Harrison offers $85,000 for Hollywood icon's bike — it still wasn't enough
While Harrison wanted to get the Steve McQueen owned 1940's Indian Bike, he couldn't make a deal.
2 days ago
'Jeopardy' host Ken Jennings makes playful but risky joke that most fans didn’t see coming
JEOPARDY
'Jeopardy' host Ken Jennings makes playful but risky joke that most fans didn’t see coming
While he has a spotless track record on screen, Jennings loves to have fun behind the scenes.
3 days ago
'Wheel of Fortune' contestant stuns Ryan Seacrest by solving puzzle in two seconds in wild moment
WHEEL OF FORTUNE
'Wheel of Fortune' contestant stuns Ryan Seacrest by solving puzzle in two seconds in wild moment
The contestant, Desiree Kramer pulled off a stunning sub-two second win in the finale.
3 days ago
'Antiques Roadshow' guest brings an NFL player's old painting and gets a staggering valuation
ANTIQUES ROADSHOW
'Antiques Roadshow' guest brings an NFL player's old painting and gets a staggering valuation
The painting from former NFL Player Ernie Barnes turned out to be one of the most valuable pieces.
3 days ago
'Wheel of Fortune' contestant's perfect run ends with a $40,000 loss after failing to solve final puzzle
WHEEL OF FORTUNE
'Wheel of Fortune' contestant's perfect run ends with a $40,000 loss after failing to solve final puzzle
Contestant Eleni Kapetanakis faced a rather unusual 'Place' category puzzle on the show.
3 days ago
‘Pawn Stars’ boss Rick Harrison haggles for Tony Soprano’s tie — gets it for half the asking price
PAWN STARS
‘Pawn Stars’ boss Rick Harrison haggles for Tony Soprano’s tie — gets it for half the asking price
The seller brought the original tie and handkerchiefs worn by James Gandolfini on 'The Sopranos.'
4 days ago
‘Wheel of Fortune’ fans call $100,000 loss 'heartbreaking' after contestant fumbles easy puzzle
WHEEL OF FORTUNE
‘Wheel of Fortune’ fans call $100,000 loss 'heartbreaking' after contestant fumbles easy puzzle
Fans said they weren't 'having a few laughs' after Kiana Moreland missed the $100,000 jackpot.
4 days ago
'Wheel of Fortune' fans call out 'borderline impossible' bonus round puzzle as player loses $40,000
WHEEL OF FORTUNE
'Wheel of Fortune' fans call out 'borderline impossible' bonus round puzzle as player loses $40,000
'I had no idea it existed,' one viewer said after contestant Auriel Heath failed to guess the rare dish.
4 days ago