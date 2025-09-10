'Pawn Stars' fans slam Corey Harrison for turning down a Lamborghini over minor price gap

Viewers believe that the Lamborghini was worth way more than what Corey Harrison was willing to pay.

Not always do the guests on “Pawn Stars” get what they want. However, sometimes, one can’t help but feel that maybe a certain item might be worth a lot of money. That’s how a lot of fans felt after seeing a segment on the show in which Corey Harrison refused to buy a Lamborghini after disagreeing over $5,000. Fans claim that their car today is worth way more than what the guest had asked for.

When he was told that there was going to be a car coming in, Harrison hoped that it was something good. This was because the shop had apparently had a lot of cars showing up at the time. Well, the pawn shop employee was not disappointed as in came a 2003 Lamborghini Murciélago. For those not familiar with it, this was one of the cars Christian Bale drove in "The Dark Knight" trilogy as Bruce Wayne.

The car looked exceptional. There was no hint of any damage, proving that the owner had taken great care of it. Harrison, however, wanted to be sure that it ran well. So, he asked the shop’s mechanic to go for a test drive with it. The mechanic was over the moon and seemed to have a great time driving the Lambo around. He had no complaints about it. But there was more to be found out still.

Screenshot showing the car. (Image source: YouTube | Pawn Stars)

This was one of Harrison’s first big-money deal prospects, and he did not want to mess it up. So, he did what his father would do: call in an expert to ascertain the value. The guest had asked for $115,000 for it. The expert checked out the interior and the engine, and he had nothing but good things to say about it. The car was in fantastic shape and probably worth a lot of money.

He said that it was worth $85,000 to $90,000. Now, this was a lot less than what the guest had hoped for. However, Harrison believed that he could get a three-figure sum for the car and offered $95,000. The guest was not impressed by the offer and said that he would not go under $100,000. A lot of people might have taken that deal, but Harrison stood his ground and said no.

Screenshot showing the V12 engine. (Image credit: YouTube | Pawn Stars)

Viewers believed that the pawn shop celebrity made a mistake in not buying it at that price. At the time of taping, the car might not have been worth more, but it turns out that its value increased drastically over a few years. “Those cars are well above $300,000 now with the gated shifter it has become rare,” one fan wrote in the comments section of the YouTube video. “For $5k, you should have bought it brother. It's worth twice that value now,” quipped another. “I’m glad he kept the car. That car now goes over 300k used,” a third fan commented.

