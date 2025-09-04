ECONOMY & WORK
MONEY 101
NEWS
PERSONAL FINANCE
NET WORTH
About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use DMCA Opt-out of personalized ads
© Copyright 2023 Market Realist. Market Realist is a registered trademark. All Rights Reserved. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.
MARKETREALIST.COM / ECONOMY & WORK

'Pawn Stars' boss Rick Harrison spent $6,000 on a Jaguar — then his dad almost crashed it

The old man wanted the car to be painted black as well, which would have cost a lot of money.
PUBLISHED 6 HOURS AGO
Rick Harrison watching as his dad tried to drive the car home (Cover image source: YouTube | Pawn Stars)
Rick Harrison watching as his dad tried to drive the car home (Cover image source: YouTube | Pawn Stars)

"Pawn Stars" fans know the pawn shop boss, Rick Harrison, as a shrewd negotiator, and he has learned everything about the business from his father. But while the old man was a guiding force, he did lose his own way and created problems at times. Richard Harrison was a sucker for vintage cars, and whenever he saw an automobile he liked, he either wanted to paint it black or just keep it for himself. That’s what happened when Richard Harrison came across an old Jaguar, which he almost crashed.

via GIPHY

 

It was a 1987 Jaguar, with interiors looking flawless. On the outside, the car only had some minor issues, like a bump in the door and some rust in the hinges. Apart from that, the guys on "Pawn Stars" could not really find any major concerns about the automobile. The guest said that he had owned the car for many years and loved it deeply. However, it was time to part ways with it.

He wanted $5,000 for it, which seemed like a fair price at first. However, Harrison believed that selling luxury cars was tough at the time, and in the car’s condition, he would not get more than $3,500. So, he offered the guest $2,500, which the guest reluctantly accepted. The pawn shop owner was not going to sell the car as it was. He was going to get some work done on it first.

Screenshot showing the car. (Image credit: YouTube | Pawn Stars)
Screenshot showing the car. (Image source: YouTube | Pawn Stars)

The father and son duo went to see their good friend Danny Koker, owner of Count’s Kustoms. Koker said that it did not sound great after turning the key, but hoped that the issue was not anything major. He believed that the Harrisons did a good job getting the car for $2,500.

At this point, Richard Harrison asked Koker if he could paint the car back. However, he was told that it would require the car to be fully taken apart so that the paint could reach every tiny crevice, so that one doesn’t get in it and figure out that it had a different coat on. Taking the whole car apart would have cost a lot of money, and the old man’s son, Rick Harrison, almost immediately said no to the proposal.

The pair returned to the shop a few days later, and the car looked as good as new. Koker had added a jaguar stripe along the hood and the sides of the car and fixed all the issues with it. He said that it would cost the Harrisons $3,500 to do so, meaning the total investment in the car went up to $6,000.

Screenshot showing the car after it was fixed. (Image credit: YouTube | Pawn Stars)
Screenshot showing the car after it was fixed. (Image source: YouTube | Pawn Stars)

They were happy with it as Rick believed that the car could be sold for as much as $9,000 to the right buyer. As he was making his way back, the old man said that he’d drive. But instead of going forward, he went in reverse and almost crashed the car. Koker’s nervousness was visible, and Rick had no choice but to ask his father to get out of the car.

More on Market Realist

'Pawn Stars' boss Rick Harrison pays a fortune for torn $20 bill — says he might keep it for himself

'Pawn Stars' boss Rick Harrison pays a whopping $250,000 for rare coin in surprisingly great shape

'Pawn Stars' boss Rick Harrison regrets calling expert, pays $4,500 over asking price for rare book

RELATED TOPICS PAWN STARS
MORE ON MARKET REALIST
Steve Harvey stunned by ‘Family Feud’ player’s answer on what real men use instead of toilet paper
FAMILY FEUD
Steve Harvey stunned by ‘Family Feud’ player’s answer on what real men use instead of toilet paper
The host's hilarious expression after hearing the absurd answer will surely go down in the game show's history.
1 hour ago
'Pawn Stars' guest let down as expert values photograph he wanted $1,500 for at just $300
PAWN STARS
'Pawn Stars' guest let down as expert values photograph he wanted $1,500 for at just $300
The guest hoped to getv $1,500 for it but was only offered a couple hundred bucks.
3 hours ago
'Pawn Stars' boss Rick Harrison spent $6,000 on a Jaguar — then his dad almost crashed it
PAWN STARS
'Pawn Stars' boss Rick Harrison spent $6,000 on a Jaguar — then his dad almost crashed it
The old man wanted the car to be painted black as well, which would have cost a lot of money.
6 hours ago
'Price is Right' contestant misses out on winning a car just because of a single number
PRICE IS RIGHT
'Price is Right' contestant misses out on winning a car just because of a single number
It seemed like she was going to win the car and some more after almost nailing the game.
1 day ago
'Shark Tank' contestant gets forbidden from taking Kevin O'Leary's greedy deal by other judges
SHARK TANK
'Shark Tank' contestant gets forbidden from taking Kevin O'Leary's greedy deal by other judges
While the founder of Hampton Adams got a $500,000 offer, he chose not to go for it.
1 day ago
'Wheel of Fortune' fans spot a new secret addition to the show in video posted by Maggie Sajak
WHEEL OF FORTUNE
'Wheel of Fortune' fans spot a new secret addition to the show in video posted by Maggie Sajak
Fans of the show quickly picked up on the new detail which must have meant to be a secret.
1 day ago
'Shark Tank' contestants value their business at $10 million — but fail to convince a single judge
SHARK TANK
'Shark Tank' contestants value their business at $10 million — but fail to convince a single judge
The entrepreneurs were not able to present the numbers that might have instilled some confidence.
1 day ago
'Shark Tank' contestant who pays customers to spit in tubes gets $200,000 deal with Mark Cuban
SHARK TANK
'Shark Tank' contestant who pays customers to spit in tubes gets $200,000 deal with Mark Cuban
The entrepreneur's mission to "save mankind" and his life's story impressed all of the sharks.
2 days ago
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey is more famous than Tom Cruise — but he's not too pleased about it
FAMILY FEUD
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey is more famous than Tom Cruise — but he's not too pleased about it
Tom Cruise was not the only celebrity who was ranked lower than the popular game show host.
2 days ago
'Price is Right' player wears her lucky shoes to the show and ends up winning $10,000 in Plinko
PRICE IS RIGHT
'Price is Right' player wears her lucky shoes to the show and ends up winning $10,000 in Plinko
The contestant also revealed that those shoes had lights in them before winning big.
2 days ago
'Family Feud' contestant scares Steve Harvey with her dark response about her husband
FAMILY FEUD
'Family Feud' contestant scares Steve Harvey with her dark response about her husband
Steve Harvey's reaction to each of the answers was absolutely hilarious to watch.
3 days ago
'Antiques Roadshow' guest says 'that's ridiculous' after expert revealed the value of her old painting
ANTIQUES ROADSHOW
'Antiques Roadshow' guest says 'that's ridiculous' after expert revealed the value of her old painting
The guest, who had the Levi Wells Prentice painting for 40 years, had no idea how valuable it was.
3 days ago
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey warns men in the audience against following player's suggestion
FAMILY FEUD
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey warns men in the audience against following player's suggestion
The host was stunned to hear the answer and made his public service announcement.
3 days ago
'Shark Tank' contestants entice Daymond John with pitch for licensing but pick another judge's deal
SHARK TANK
'Shark Tank' contestants entice Daymond John with pitch for licensing but pick another judge's deal
John considers himself the very best on the show when it comes to licensing deals.
4 days ago
'Price is Right' fans call out Drew Carey for making fun of a contestant's prize money
PRICE IS RIGHT
'Price is Right' fans call out Drew Carey for making fun of a contestant's prize money
Fans of the show found the joke tasteless and they let their feelings be known.
4 days ago
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey struggles to make sense of answer that player said for no reason
FAMILY FEUD
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey struggles to make sense of answer that player said for no reason
The host was stunned upon hearing the answer and had to ask the contestant about her logic behind it.
4 days ago
'Shark Tank' contestant tempts Kevin O'Leary with royalty but rejects his offer in the end
SHARK TANK
'Shark Tank' contestant tempts Kevin O'Leary with royalty but rejects his offer in the end
Mr. Wonderful had said no the first time, but promptly came back after learning about the royalty.
4 days ago
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey left in disbelief after hearing contestant's morbid answer
FAMILY FEUD
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey left in disbelief after hearing contestant's morbid answer
Steve Harvey had a hard time believing the contestant's answer, but she was outdone by her teammate.
5 days ago
'Price is Right' contestant trusts his wife's suggestions from the audience to win a trip with her
PRICE IS RIGHT
'Price is Right' contestant trusts his wife's suggestions from the audience to win a trip with her
The duo worked very well as a team and the victory was well-deserved.
5 days ago
'Shark Tank' judge Kevin O'Leary invests in firm promoting bats as pets — even agrees to wear Batman suit
SHARK TANK
'Shark Tank' judge Kevin O'Leary invests in firm promoting bats as pets — even agrees to wear Batman suit
Mr. Wonderful was passionate about bats right from the get-go and was the only one to make an offer.
5 days ago