'Pawn Stars' boss Rick Harrison spent $6,000 on a Jaguar — then his dad almost crashed it

The old man wanted the car to be painted black as well, which would have cost a lot of money.

"Pawn Stars" fans know the pawn shop boss, Rick Harrison, as a shrewd negotiator, and he has learned everything about the business from his father. But while the old man was a guiding force, he did lose his own way and created problems at times. Richard Harrison was a sucker for vintage cars, and whenever he saw an automobile he liked, he either wanted to paint it black or just keep it for himself. That’s what happened when Richard Harrison came across an old Jaguar, which he almost crashed.

It was a 1987 Jaguar, with interiors looking flawless. On the outside, the car only had some minor issues, like a bump in the door and some rust in the hinges. Apart from that, the guys on "Pawn Stars" could not really find any major concerns about the automobile. The guest said that he had owned the car for many years and loved it deeply. However, it was time to part ways with it.

He wanted $5,000 for it, which seemed like a fair price at first. However, Harrison believed that selling luxury cars was tough at the time, and in the car’s condition, he would not get more than $3,500. So, he offered the guest $2,500, which the guest reluctantly accepted. The pawn shop owner was not going to sell the car as it was. He was going to get some work done on it first.

Screenshot showing the car. (Image source: YouTube | Pawn Stars)

The father and son duo went to see their good friend Danny Koker, owner of Count’s Kustoms. Koker said that it did not sound great after turning the key, but hoped that the issue was not anything major. He believed that the Harrisons did a good job getting the car for $2,500.

At this point, Richard Harrison asked Koker if he could paint the car back. However, he was told that it would require the car to be fully taken apart so that the paint could reach every tiny crevice, so that one doesn’t get in it and figure out that it had a different coat on. Taking the whole car apart would have cost a lot of money, and the old man’s son, Rick Harrison, almost immediately said no to the proposal.

The pair returned to the shop a few days later, and the car looked as good as new. Koker had added a jaguar stripe along the hood and the sides of the car and fixed all the issues with it. He said that it would cost the Harrisons $3,500 to do so, meaning the total investment in the car went up to $6,000.

Screenshot showing the car after it was fixed. (Image source: YouTube | Pawn Stars)

They were happy with it as Rick believed that the car could be sold for as much as $9,000 to the right buyer. As he was making his way back, the old man said that he’d drive. But instead of going forward, he went in reverse and almost crashed the car. Koker’s nervousness was visible, and Rick had no choice but to ask his father to get out of the car.

