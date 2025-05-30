ECONOMY & WORK
'Pawn Stars' boss Rick Harrison calls WWE star Booker T to verify pair of boots that belonged to him

When Rick Harrison's side kick bought King Booker's boots, he had to make sure it was the real deal.
PUBLISHED 10 HOURS AGO
"Pawn Stars" has made Rick Harrison's pawn shop in Las Vegas the most famous shop of its kind in America. This also attracts celebrities from wrestlers to actors and rock stars to the shop, and Harrison invites them to authenticate their own memorabilia. When his sidekick Chumlee bought a pair of unauthenticated boots that once belonged to WWE superstar Booker T, Harrison decided to go the extra mile to make sure that he had struck the right deal.

Chumlee came across the wrestling boots when a guest brought them to the shop. "I'm looking to sell my Booker T wrestling boots. They've been worn but the wear and tear just gives it a unique twist because you know that he actually wore them. I've had these boots for about four years and now I'm just looking to sell them for $6,000. I'm probably gonna go buy a new motorcycle," the guest said in his interview.

The seller told Chumlee that he bought the boots from a charity auction, and the information unsettled Harrison's sidekick right away. "My boss doesn't always like things from a charity auction without paperwork," he said. However, he was visibly excited as he chanted the famous catchphrase of the six-time WWE champion.

"Booker T started off wrestling with his brother. They had a tag team named Harlem Heat and they won over 10 championships as a tag team champions. Then in 2001, he came to the WWF which was later changed to the WWE, and started his solo career and a few years later in 2007, I believe Booker T won the King of the Ring and that's where these boots would have came from King Booker," Chulmlee explained.

After hearing the asking price, Chumlee started the negotiations. He made a low offer of $2,000, which upset the seller. However, he reasoned that the item had no paperwork, so the highest he could go was $3,000. The seller accepted the offer, and Chumlee took the boots to Harrison. "What's up with the Booker T boots?" Harrison asked Chumlee as soon as he saw the item.

Chumlee explained that he bought them from a customer without any documentation. However, he assured Harrison that he was going to get their picture authenticated by Booker T. Harrison told Chumlee that he was in luck as he was traveling to Houston, where Booker T was. "That sounds absolutely great!" Chumlee exclaimed. Harrison and Chumlee made their way to Booker T's wrestling school, where they met up with the 'King of the Kings'. After taking a look at the boots, Booker T confirmed that they were real.

"These boots were created around 2006. I had this gold outfit with gold sleeves and gold tights and 'King Booker' on the back. It was definitely one of my most appealing outfits," the WWE star said. He confirmed that he gave the boots to the charity auction for Hurricane Harvey, where the guest must have bought them.

 

In the end, the pawn shop boss admitted that his sidekick made a good purchase. Booker T then talked about his wrestling school and taught a few moves to Lee as well.

