What Is Model and ‘X-Men’ Actress Rebecca Romijn’s Net Worth?

American actress, model, and singer, Rebecca Romijn is best known for playing Mystique in the original trilogy of "X-Men" movies released in 2000. She has since appeared in many films and shows like "Femme Fatale," "The Punisher" and more. As of Jan 2024, Romijn's net worth is somewhere around $20 million, per Celebrity Net Worth.

Romijn began her career as a model in 1991 and worked her way up to become one of the leading models appearing in top magazines like Marie Claire, Allure, Elle, Glamour, and Esquire. She became popular internationally and started gracing the covers of international magazines in Sweden, Portugal, Greece, and Spain. She later worked with brands like Christian Dior, Tommy Hilfiger, La Senza, Victoria's Secret, and La Perla among others. She was also seen in many fashion shows by brands like Cindy Crawford, Naomi Campbell, Kate Moss, Giorgio Armani, and more.

She entered the world of acting in 1998 and was seen as the new host for MTV's "House of Style." She served as the host until 2000 and then started her acting career with the movie, "X-Men." She was later seen reprising her roles in the two sequels, "X2" and "X-Men: The Last Stand." When she stepped aside, her role as mystique was bagged by Jennifer Lawrence. She was also seen in the movie, "Femme Fatale" and later appeared in films like "The Punisher," "Godsend," and more.

In 2007, she joined the cast of "Ugly Betty" and was seen playing the role of a transgender woman. Throughout her career, she has appeared in TV shows like "NTSF:SD: SUV," "Eastwick," and "Carpoolers." She was seen hosting "Skin Wars," a reality show about body painting. She was then seen in the series "Star Trek: Discovery." Apart from acting, she has also worked as a voice actor and has voiced many characters.

Rebecca Alie Romijn was born on November 6, 1972 in Berkeley, California. She was raised in an artistic family. She attended the University of California in Santa Cruz after she graduated high school. She later studied music and then got involved in the fashion industry. She soon started living in Paris to pursue her fashion career.

In 1994, she started dating actor John Stamos after the two met at a Victoria's Secret fashion show. They got engaged in 1997 and married in 1998. The couple ended their marriage in 2004. She later started dating Jerry O'Connell whom she eventually married. They have twin daughters.

She is the owner of a historic NYC townhouse. The townhouse is located in Chelsea in Manhattan and boasts genuine Victorian features. She also has a jewelry line that she launched in 2020. The brand is called Charlie Dolly. The brand makes fairly affordable jewelry under $1,000.

Who originally played Mystique?

Rebecca Romijn played Mystique in the original trilogy of "X-Men" movies which was released back in 2000.

How did Rebecca Romijn get famous?

Romijn began her career as a model gracing the covers of many leading fashion magazines back in the '90s.

How did Rebecca Romijn and Jerry O Connell meet?

They met at a Maxim Hot 100 party in Las Vegas.

