What Is 'Crash' Actor Michael Peña's Net Worth?

American actor Michael Peña has accumulated a net worth of $12 million, per Celebrity Net Worth. Renowned for his diverse roles in significant films such as "Crash," "American Hustle," "Fury," and the "Ant-Man" franchise, Peña has left an indelible mark in the world of cinema. His notable portrayal of the title role in "Cesar Chavez" and substantial contributions to the Netflix series, "Narcos: Mexico" have further solidified his standing in the industry. Recognized as a "character actor," Peña continues to bring versatility and depth to his performances across both film and television.

Golden Globe-winning TV series

Michael Peña embarked on his acting journey in 1994, initially taking on roles in independent films during his teenage years. However, it wasn't until 2004 that he gained mainstream recognition with notable films like "Million Dollar Baby," which won an Oscar for Best Picture, and the critically-acclaimed "Crash." The latter played a crucial role in securing more significant roles for Peña in major films. Following "Crash," Peña diversified his career, landing a recurring role in the Golden Globe-winning TV series, "The Shield" and appearing in the film "World Trade Center." In 2006, he returned to television with the HBO movie "Walkout."

Marvel Days

In the subsequent years, Peña's career continued to thrive. He joined Mark Wahlberg in "Shooter" in 2007 and ventured into comedy with "Observe and Report" in 2009. His central role in "End of Watch" (2012) alongside Jake Gyllenhaal showcased his versatility. The same year, he played the lead in "Cesar Chavez," a film centered around an American labor leader.

In 2014, Peña featured in the WWII film "Fury" alongside Brad Pitt, Shia LaBeouf, Logan Lerman, and Jon Bernthal. He made his debut in the Marvel Cinematic Universe in 2015 as Luis in "Ant-Man" and reprised the role in its sequel. Additionally, he appeared in "The Martian" the same year. In the following years, Peña took on diverse roles in films such as "12 Strong," "A Wrinkle in Time," "Collateral Beauty," "CHiPs," and "Fantasy Island." Concurrently, he joined the cast of "Narcos," leading to his involvement in "Narcos: Mexico."

Beyond live-action roles, Peña showcased his talent as a voice actor in animated series like "Chozen," "American Dad," and "Turbo." Notably, he played the character Grubber in "My Little Pony: The Movie."

Michael Peña attends Paramount+'s 'Secret Headquarters' New York Premiere | Photo by Roy Rochlin | WireImage | Getty Images

Music career

In addition to his acting career, Michael Peña is passionate about music. In 2005, he founded his own rock band Nico Vega. Although he left the band after two years to concentrate on his acting pursuits, Peña still remains connected to his musical roots by occasionally contributing as a songwriter for Nico Vega.

Church of Scientology

As of 2000, Michael Peña has been affiliated with the Church of Scientology. In an interview, he asserted that his involvement with Scientology contributed to enhancing his skills as an actor.

Born on January 13, 1976, in Chicago, Illinois, Michael Anthony Peña was raised in a working-class family. His parents, Mexican immigrants who were initially farmers in their homeland, instilled a strong work ethic in him. Growing up in the North Lawndale area, Peña attended high school in the same community. In 2006, Peña tied the knot with Brie Shaffer, and in 2008, they welcomed their son, Roman into the world.

Michael Pena on the 16th hole during the second round of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am | Photo by Orlando Ramirez | Getty Images

What is Michael Peña most famous for?

Michael Anthony Peña is best known for his prominent roles in "Crash," "Observe and Report," and Oliver Stone's "World Trade Center."

Who is Michael Peña's wife?

In 2006, Peña married Brie Shaffer. They have one son, named Roman, born in 2008.

Does Michael Peña have musical passions?

In 2005, Peña founded his own rock band named Nico Vega and he still contributes as a songwriter to the band.

