Name Famke Janssen Net Worth $20 Million Sources of Income Acting, Modeling, Endorsements, Direction & Production Date of Birth November 5, 1965 Age 58 Years Gender Female Nationality Denmark Profession Actress, Model, Screenwriter, Film Director & Producer

The Dutch actress, model, and filmmaker Famke Janssen is popular for her role as Dr. Jean Grey in the X-Men series. Over the years, she has amassed a net worth of $20 million. After starting her professional career with Elite Model Management as a fashion model, Janssen has walked the ramp for Yves Saint Laurent, Giorgio Armani, Chanel, and Victoria's Secret. Furthermore, she has worked alongside stars like Pierce Brosnan, Matt Damon, Robert Altman, Woody Allen, Edward Norton, and others.

Famke Janssen attends the "Knights of the Zodiac" Live-Action Film Panel at WonderCon 2023 | Getty Images | Photo by Chelsea Guglielmino

After retiring from modeling, Janssen ventured into television with guest roles. She was seen in the 1992 "Star Trek: The Next Generation" episode "The Perfect Mate." This was the start of a collaboration with Patrick Stewart, who she later starred alongside in the "X-Men" film series. Despite an offer for a role in "Star Trek: Deep Space Nine," the actress chose to make her film debut with "Fathers & Sons" in 1992.

Throughout the 1990s, Janssen was featured in "GoldenEye," "Lord of Illusions," "City of Industry," "Celebrity," "The Gingerbread Man," "Monument Ave.," and "House on Haunted Hill" among others. Her entry into the superhero genre began in 2000 with "X-Men," where she portrayed Dr. Jean Grey. The film grossed $296.3 million.

Janssen reprised the role in "X2" in 2003 and "X-Men: The Last Stand" in 2006. In 2013, she returned as Jean in "The Wolverine" and made a cameo in "X-Men: Days of Future Past" the following year. Due to personal issues, she rejected the role of Serleena in "Men in Black II." Her role in the TV series "Nip/Tuck" earned her Hollywood Life's Breakthrough Artist of the Year Award.

Janssen made her directing debut in 2011 with "Bringing Up Bobby" and continued acting, starring in "Hansel & Gretel: Witch Hunters" in 2013. She appeared in the Netflix series "Hemlock Grove," "The Blacklist: Redemption," and "How To Get Away With Murder." In 2019, she starred in "The Postcard Killings."

(L-R) Simon Swart, Famke Janssen, Roma Downey, Cindy Bond, and David A. R. White | Getty Images | Photo by Amy Sussman

Janssen was born on November 5, 1964, in Amstelveen, the Netherlands. Her sister, Antoinette Beumer, is a director, and Marjolein Beumer is an actress. Janssen attended the University of Amsterdam and Columbia University's School of General Studies. She is fluent in English, French, and Dutch.

The actress married writer and director Kip Williams in 1995, but they divorced in 2000. In 2008, she was appointed a Goodwill Ambassador for Integrity for the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime.

(L-R) Stephan Bognar, Dr. Jessica Weiser, Famke Janssen, O Magazine Creative Director Adam Glassman, and Up2Us Sports Board Member Dr. David Colbert | Getty Images | Photo by Ben Gabbe

- Hamptons International Film Festival 2006: Golden Starfish Award for Career Achievement

- High Falls Film Festival 2006: Susan B. Anthony 'Failure is Impossible' Award

- Scream Awards 2006: Best Flesh Scene for "X-Men: The Last Stand"

- Academy of Science Fiction, Fantasy & Horror Films, USA 2007: Saturn Award for Best Supporting Actress in the "X-Men: The Last Stand"

- Hamptons International Film Festival 2007: Special Recognition for Best Actress in "Turn the River"

- Hamptons International Film Festival 2007: Special Prize for "Turn the River"

Presenters Rob Riggle (L) and Famke Janssen speak onstage at the 18th Annual Critics' Choice Movie Awards | Getty Images | Photo by Kevin Winter

Who was Famke Janssen's ex-husband?

Janssen was married to Tod Williams from 1995 to 2000.

How tall is Famke Janssen?

Famke Janssen is 5 feet 11 inches tall.

Does Famke Janssen have any siblings?

Yes. Famke Janssen has two sisters, Marjolein and Antoinette.

Which are some of the best movies of Famke Janssen?

"Taken 3," "Hansel & Gretel," "X-Men: The Last Stand," "Golden Eye," "Turn the River," "I-Spy," and "The Faculty" are a few of Famke Janssen's best works.

