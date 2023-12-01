Name Robert Altman Net Worth $60 million Gender Male Date of Birth February 20, 1925 Date of Death November 20, 2006 Age (at the time of death) 81 Years Nationality United States of America Profession Film Director, Film Producer, Screenwriter, Writer, Television Director, Television Producer, Actor, Film Editor

American filmmaker Robert Altman had a net worth of $60 million at the time of his death in 2006, per Celebrity Net Worth. Robert Altman was among the pioneering figures of the New Hollywood era. Renowned for using large ensemble casts, overlapping dialogue, and mobile camerawork, he directed such acclaimed films as "M*A*S*H," "McCabe & Mrs. Miller," "Nashville," "The Player," and "Gosford Park." Among his numerous accolades, Altman earned five Academy Award nominations for Best Director and received an Academy Honorary Award in 2006.

American film director Robert Altman (1925 - 2006) behind the camera, circa 1970 | Photo by Silver Screen Collection | Getty Images

Career beginnings

After completing military school, Altman joined the US Army Air Forces during World War II. He served as a co-pilot of a B-24 Liberator with the 307th Bomb Group, completing over 50 bombing missions in Borneo and the Dutch East Indies. After being discharged in 1947, Altman relocated to California. His success as a co-writer for the RKO film noir "Bodyguard" motivated him to pursue a full-time writing career in New York City. Facing challenges, he returned to Kansas City and became a director and writer for industrial films at the Calvin Company. Additionally, Altman began directing plays at the Resident Theatre of the Jewish Community Center.

TV direction career

In the early 1950s, Robert Altman began directing episodes for various television programs. His initial works included episodes of the DuMont drama series "Pulse of the City," which aired from 1953 to 1954. Altman then went on to direct episodes for shows like "The Sheriff of Cochise" and "Alfred Hitchcock Presents." Throughout his career, he directed more television films, including "2 by South," "The Laundromat," and "The Caine Mutiny Court-Martial." Notably, Altman also directed the political mockumentary miniseries "Tanner '88," winning an Emmy Award for his work.

American film director Robert Altman (1925 - 2006), UK, 5th October 1973 | Photo by Evening Standard | Hulton Archive | Getty Images

Robert Altman film career

Altman took his first step into feature film directing in 1957 with the low-budget teen drama, "The Delinquents," filmed in his hometown of Kansas City. However, it wasn't until 1967 that he directed another film for the big screen, the low-budget science-fiction movie, "Countdown." Two years later, he helmed the psychological thriller "That Cold Day in the Park." Altman then achieved both critical and commercial success with the satirical war film "M*A*S*H," released in 1970. Adapted from a lesser-known novel from the Korean War era, the film was a major hit, winning the top prize at the Cannes Film Festival and receiving five Academy Award nominations, including Altman's first for Best Director. "M*A*S*H" became the third-highest-grossing film of the year and later inspired the well-known television series of the same name. In 1970, Altman also directed the black comedy, "Brewster McCloud."

Robert Altman (1925-2006) wearing a beige jacket over a pale green shirt with a striped tie at an event, circa 1995 | Photo by Vinnie Zuffante | Getty Images

Gospel music performances

In 1975, Altman achieved one of his greatest critical successes with the satirical musical dramedy, "Nashville." This expansive ensemble film featured multiple interconnected storylines and showcased country and gospel music performances. Similar to "M*A*S*H," "Nashville" received five Academy Award nominations, including one for Best Director. Altman continued to receive acclaim for his subsequent film, the 1976 revisionist Western "Buffalo Bill and the Indians, or Sitting Bull's History Lesson," which won the Golden Bear at the Berlin International Film Festival. His next project was the psychological drama "3 Women," released in 1977. Altman's final three films of the decade were the satirical dramedy, "A Wedding" (1978), the post-apocalyptic science-fiction film, "Quintet" (1979), and the romantic comedy, "A Perfect Couple" (1979). Despite these films not achieving commercial success, Altman firmly solidified his position as a pioneering figure in the New Hollywood era of filmmaking by the end of the decade, even though he often clashed with studio executives regarding the artistic direction of his films.

Altman entered into three marriages in his lifetime. His first marriage was to LaVonne Elmer, lasting from 1946 to 1951. They had a daughter named Christine before parting ways. In 1954, Altman married Lotus Corelli, and together they had two sons, Michael and Stephen before divorcing in 1957. His third and final marriage was to actress Kathryn Reed in 1959, and they stayed together until Altman's passing. They had two sons named Robert and Matthew.

On November 20, 2006, Altman succumbed to leukemia at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles at the age of 81. His personal archives were sent to the University of Michigan, where he had filmed "Secret Honor" and directed several operas. In 2014, a documentary film directed by Ron Mann, exploring Altman's life and work, was released.

Why did Robert Altman direct "Popeye"?

After owning the first half of the 1970's, Altman's work was continually met with diminishing returns and he direly needed a hit film to his credit, so he directed "Popeye."

What is Robert Altman's best film?

"Gosford Park" (2001) and "M*A*S*H" (1970) are Altman's highest-rated films.

What was Altman's first western?

"McCabe & Mrs. Miller" was Altman's first Western feature film but he had already worked extensively in the genre in television.

