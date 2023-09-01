Name Pierce Brosnan Net Worth $200 Million Gender Male DOB May 16, 1953 Age 70 years Nationality Republic of Ireland Profession Actor, Film Producer, Businessperson, Activist, Artist, Visual Artist, Environmentalist

Pierce Brosnan, an Irish actor, is perhaps most renowned for his role as James Bond in the movies "GoldenEye", "Tomorrow Never Dies", "The World Is Not Enough", and "Die Another Day". He also lent his voice to the video games "James Bond 007: Everything or Nothing", and "James Bond 007: Nightfire". In terms of his financial success, Brosnan has amassed a net worth of $200 million.

Pierce Brosnan's James Bond salary

For his role in "GoldenEye" (1995), Pierce Brosnan earned $4 million, which is equivalent to approximately $7 million in today's dollars after accounting for inflation. His earnings increased with each subsequent Bond film: $8.2 million for "Tomorrow Never Dies", $12.4 million for "The World Is Not Enough", and $16.5 million for "Die Another Day" (2002). Altogether, Pierce Brosnan accumulated a total of around $48 million from his portrayal of James Bond in these four movies.

His movie "The Foreigner" (2017) experienced significant success at the international box office, generating an impressive $106 million in ticket sales. In July 2018, the musical comedy "Mamma Mia: Here We Go Again" made quite the splash at the international box office, pulling in a remarkable $272 million through ticket sales.

Image Source: Pierce Brosnan attends the Los Angeles premiere of Netflix's "The Out-Laws" /Robin L Marshall/WireImage/ Getty Images

Salary from "The Out-Laws"

Brosnan recently starred in the Netflix comedy "The Out-Laws" with Ellen Barkin, Adam DeVine, and Nina Dobrev. His compensation for the film is estimated to be around $5 million. Just for context, Adam, who has a lead role, reportedly received $1 million, while Nina's earnings were $400,000.

Pierce Brosnan and his wife Keely Shaye Smith have an array of impressive properties worldwide. In 1996, Pierce purchased a foreclosure home in Malibu for $600,000, which he later sold in 2012 for $2.6 million. In 2000, they acquired a beachfront property in Malibu whose price remains undisclosed. Eventually, they procured the neighboring property, amassing a complete acre of land. Altogether, they invested approximately $7.4 million in land acquisition. The couple then constructed a 13,000 square-foot Tahitian-style mansion called "Orchid House," overlooking 120 feet of ocean frontage on Malibu's sought-after Broad Beach. During summers, they've rented the mansion for $250,000 per month.

Unfortunately, a fire in 2015 damaged part of the mansion, including a garage housing valuable cars, notably the 2002 Aston Martin V12 Vanquish featured in the 2002 Bond movie "Die Another Day." The property suffered further damage in the Woolsey Fire of November 2019 that ravaged significant portions of Malibu.

In September 2019, the Brosnans purchased a relatively modest home in Santa Monica, California, for $2.4 million.

Pierce Brosnan was born on May 16, 1953, in Drogheda, Ireland. He was previously married to actress Cassandra Harris until her death in 1991. Since 2001, he has been married to Keely Shaye Smith. The James Bond actor is a father of five children. He had three children with his first wife: a late daughter named Charlotte and two sons named Christopher (50 years old) and Sean (39 years old). He also has two sons, Dylan (26 years old) and Paris (22 years old), with his current wife, Keely.

Image Source: Pierce Brosnan and Keely Shaye Smith attend The 2023 Met Gala/ Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Where does Pierce Brosnan live today?

Pierce Brosnan may spend most of his time at his luxury home in Hawaii with his wife Keely Shaye Smith.

What happened to Pierce Brosnan's first wife?

Pierce was previously married to Australian actress Cassandra Smith, who died of ovarian cancer in 1991.

In how many James Bond movies did Pierce Brosnan act?

Pierce Brosnan played James Bond in four movies.

