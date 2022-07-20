Meta Hit With Trademark Infringement Lawsuit: What to Know

New York-based event management company MetaX launched in 2010 to provide augmented reality (AR) and virtual reality (VR) visuals, audio, and effects for events. MetaX has provided services to Coachella and South by Southwest (SXSW), among other well-known occasions. MetaX has also worked with Beeple, the artist behind the most expensive NFT ever sold at the then-equivalent of $28.9 million. The company provides effects that have served to lay “the foundations for the developing, although not yet fully existent, 'metaverse,’” according to the lawsuit.