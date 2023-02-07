Home > Personal Finance > Taxes Source: Getty Images Some Donations You Make to GoFundMe Might Qualify as a Tax Deduction By Jennifer Farrington Feb. 7 2023, Published 12:58 p.m. ET

If you donated to GoFundMe at any point during the last year, whether it was to a person in need or to support a charity, you’re probably wondering if it's tax deductible. A tax deduction is an expense that can be used to reduce your taxable income. The more tax deductions you include on your return (up to the IRS threshold), the less tax liability you’ll have. So, are donations to GoFundMe tax deductible?

Article continues below advertisement

Article continues below advertisement

The GoFundMe fundraising platform hosts people from all walks of life, including those in need of money for celebrations, surgery, or to start a business. It also connects charities with donors looking to support one or more causes. Although not all donations made through GoFundMe are guaranteed to be tax-deductible, some are. Keep reading to find out which GoFundMe donations can be deducted on taxes.

Which GoFundMe donations can I deduct on taxes?

There are hundreds of people and organizations you can donate to on GoFundMe, though not all of your contributions made through the platform may be tax deductible. Any donations made to a personal GoFundMe fundraiser aren’t guaranteed to be tax-deductible, according to the crowd-funding platform’s website.

Article continues below advertisement

Donations made to personal GoFundMe fundraisers are usually considered to be “personal gifts” rather than a donation, and therefore, you won’t receive a tax receipt from GoFundMe for them. However, if you make a donation to GoFundMe for a charity fundraiser, meaning it's a registered 501(c)(3) public charity, the company says it's guaranteed to be tax-deductible in the U.S., the U.K., Canada, Australia, and Ireland.

Donations made to charities on GoFundMe will result in tax receipts being issued. GoFundMe tax receipts are issued from the platform’s charity partner, PayPal Giving Fund.

Article continues below advertisement

Article continues below advertisement

If you have the ability to join the mission, we've also made it easy to contribute to the cause. You can make a tax-deductible donation to support people facing urgent needs & charities driving long-term relief here: https://t.co/9ZG6VQIB2u — GoFundMe (@gofundme) October 22, 2020

Here's how to tell the difference between charity and personal fundraisers on GoFundMe.

Each GoFundMe campaign will list who the organizer(s) is and the reason for launching the initiative. If the fundraiser is being done on behalf of a charity, the charity’s name will be listed next to the name of the GoFundMe organizer. If you donated to any charities at any time during the tax filing year you are submitting, you should receive a tax receipt that can then be used to deduct the item on taxes.

Article continues below advertisement

Also, if you made a donation via GoFundMe.org, this is considered a charitable contribution as it's the company’s registered 501(c)(3) public charity.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: Getty Images

Article continues below advertisement

How do I deduct GoFundMe donations on taxes?

If you donated to an IRS-designated charitable organization on GoFundMe and received a tax receipt, you’ll need to itemize your deductions in order to include them on your return. The option for non-itemizers to claim charitable contributions as deductions expired on Dec. 21, 2021.

Now, to deduct GoFundMe donations on taxes, you’ll need to file Schedule A, Form 1040, Itemized Deductions. The IRS does give you the option to either itemize your deductions or take the standard deduction.

Article continues below advertisement

Article continues below advertisement

If you choose to take the standard deduction, which is $12,950 for single filers and $25,900 for married filing jointly, you won’t be able to deduct the charitable donation you made. While you should always keep written proof of your donations, TurboTax says it's especially important for you to have this (from the charity) if you made a cash contribution of $250 or more. Your receipt should also include the date the donation was made along with the amount.

How much charitable donations can I deduct on taxes in 2022?