The Next Apple Stock Could Be From Green Energy or Tech

First, we should understand that Apple isn't only about its market cap, which is currently at $2.55 trillion and would make the company the world’s eighth-largest economy if it were a country. It's also about innovation, the brand, and the ability to please both consumers and investors. There have been instances when Apple lost the top market cap slot, to Saudi Aramco for instance in 2022. However, when we talk about the next Apple stock we don’t exactly think of Aramco.