Saudi Aramco Surpassed Apple: Can You Invest in the Stock?

Aramco is Saudi Arabia’s state-owned oil company and listed in 2019 after months of deliberations. The initial valuation was way below what Saudi Arabia was originally looking at. However, as investors would recall, crude oil prices were subdued back then. Global crude oil prices surged in 2022 after Russia invaded Ukraine. Rising crude oil prices have lifted Saudi Aramco’s earnings and propelled its stock to new highs. Can U.S. investors invest in the Saudi oil giant directly or through an ETF?